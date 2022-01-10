ROCKPORT — Members of Rockport Girl Scouts Troop 62659 have earned Bronze Awards, the highest recognition for Junior Girl Scouts in grades four and five, by working to better the lives of local senior citizens and pets.
Livia Altieri, Kai Buchanan, Alemke Claiborn, Johanna Olson, Hailey Powers and Maureen Robertson received their awards in September but their accomplishments weren’t celebrated formally until Sunday when a reception was held at the Rockport Scout Hall.
The troop has been together for six years under the guidance of Maureen’s mother, Troop Leader Kate Robertson, and Hailey’s mother, Assistant Troop Leader Linda Powers. Kate Robertson said she was impressed by the girls’ dedication throughout the pandemic.
“We shut down in the spring for 2020 and we started meeting virtually every week because we felt it was so important,” she explained. “Throughout the last school year we meet entirely virtually.”
To earn a Bronze Award, Scouts must complete a project that solves a “problem in the community.”
“In April, they had to brainstorm what are the needs in community and what we can do to help,” the elder Robertson said, “and because of the pandemic they saw so many needs.”
Altieri, Olson and Maureen Robertson focused their efforts on the residents of Den-Mar Health and Rehabilitation Center on South Street. The group started by giving a presentation to their classmates on how nursing homes across the nation are handling the pandemic. Afterward, the entire Rockport Elementary School student body were tasked with making crafts, cards and signs to decorate the hallways at Den-Mar.
Because children were unable to receive COVID-19 vaccines at the time, the three Scouts were unable to meet with the seniors indoors. Instead, the Scouts organized and led weekly outdoor group activities. They even planted new flowers in Den-Mar’s flower beds.
Seniors who were unable to participate outdoors were given hand-made gifts such as sensory bottles, gel bags and slimes.
“We created a presentation about what we learned from working with residents to share with younger Girl Scouts and students at our school before they visit the nursing home in the future,” the group wrote on its report to the Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts. “I think the most successful aspect was spending a lot of time with the Den-Mar residents and playing games with them. This was great because getting to know all the residents and for them to get to know us made them really happy to see us and to ask us questions.”
Buchanan, Claiborn, and Hailey Powers volunteered their time caring for pets at Cape Ann Animal Aid in Gloucester. The shelter needed newspapers to line the pet’s cages, so the group started soliciting donations from Rockporters at the Transfer Station. At the same time, they gave out copies of their informational pamphlet, “Operation Furry Friends: How to Care for Animals Affected By the Pandemic.” The pamphlet sought to inform owners on how to deal with their pet’s potential separation anxiety as pandemic lockdown measures loosen up.
Over time, the Scouts began accepting donations of general supplies for the pets. The Scouts even used donated old sheets and blankets to craft hand-made pet toys.
“We passed out a total of 80 pamphlets while we ran our drive, and we collected over 10 blankets, 14 sheets, 30 towels, 30 cans of pet food and five containers of sanitizer,” the girls mentioned in their report. “We will work with younger Girl Scouts in town to help them organize more donations to the Cape Ann Animal Aid and make animal toys for the shelter. We posted our pamphlet on social media in addition to passing out copies at the Transfer Station. We also plan to give out stacks of brochures to our teachers to pass out at school.”
Kate Robertson said the best part of the Bronze Award experience was watching the Scouts take charge.
“It was great to see them developing confidence and speaking to others,” she said. “Watching the girls blossom was really neat.”
