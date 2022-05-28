BOSTON — The state’s highest court ruled this week that the Exxon Mobil Corporation is not entitled to the dismissal of a lawsuit that Attorney General Maura Healey brought alleging the oil and gas company misled investors about the climate change risks to its business and deceptively advertised its fossil fuel products to Massachusetts consumers.
Healey initially brought the suit in October 2019 alleging that ExxonMobil misrepresented or did not disclose to Massachusetts investors facts related to climate change’s impact on ExxonMobil’s business and that the company’s marketing and promotional materials misled Massachusetts consumers as to the company’s climate impact.
ExxonMobil filed a special motion to dismiss all counts, which a Superior Court judge denied.
The Supreme Judicial Court ruled Tuesday, in an opinion written by Justice Scott Kafker, that the Superior Court was correct to deny the motion to dismiss under what’s known as the “anti-SLAPP” statute and said that civil actions brought by the attorney general’s office are not bound by the anti-SLAPP statute anyway.
“The central question is whether the anti-SLAPP statute applies to civil enforcement proceedings brought by the Attorney General. We conclude that it does not, relying on the specific statutory language, the rules of construction applicable to the enforcement of statutes against the Commonwealth, and the legislative history and purpose of the anti-SLAPP statute,” Kafker wrote. Later in the opinion he adds, “The legislative history makes clear that the motivation for the anti-SLAPP statute was vexatious, private lawsuits, especially ones filed by developers to prevent local opposition to zoning approval.”
The case will now proceed through the Superior Court. Discovery in the case has been on hold pending the SJC’s ruling and a Superior Court order from earlier this month called for facts discovery in the suit to be completed by July 31, 2024 with expert depositions done by April 25, 2025. The court is planning a status conference on June 15, 2023 and another on June 14, 2024.
“Once again, Exxon’s attacks on my office and our case have been rejected by the courts. Today’s ruling is a resounding victory in our work to stop Exxon from lying to investors and consumers in our state. Exxon’s repeated attempts to stonewall our lawsuit have been baseless, and this effort was no different,” Healey said in a statement. “We look forward to proceeding with our case and having our day in court to show how Exxon is breaking the law and to put an end to the deception once and for all.”
Healey is running for governor this year and the case next year will fall into the hands of one of the four candidates competing to succeed her.