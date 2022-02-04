Due to the timing of today’s winter storm and the expected deterioration of conditions, Mayor Greg Verga has decided that all Gloucester offices will be closed today, Friday, Feb. 4.
The mayor in a message said his first priority is the safety of employees and residents.
The city's trash hauler, JRM, is collecting garbage and is running on schedule, according to the Department of Public Works.
Gloucester, Rockport, and Manchester Essex Regional school districts on Thursday canceled Friday classes and athletics.
The Open Door is closing Friday at noon.
The Catholic Community of Gloucester and Rockport, following its longstanding policy to cancel all parish programs when public schools are closed due to inclement weather, will not host Friday Daily Mass, First Friday with Jesus, or the Faith & Family Workshop for First Holy Communion students and their parents.
If you have an emergency please call 911.
