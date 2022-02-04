Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Periods of mixed winter precipitation. Some icing possible. High around 30F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%.