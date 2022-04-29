SLV ditches on-site water treatment, seeks Manchester sewer connection for 40B project

MANCHESTER — Strategic Land Ventures, the developer behind the 40B project on Shingle Hill, have called a major design audible just three months from when its public hearing with a town board is set to close.
Strategic Land Ventures co-founder Geoff Engler sent a letter March 25 to the Zoning Board of Appeals announcing his firm’s intention to ditch the previously planned on-site water treatment facility and attach its proposed 136-unit affordable housing project to Manchester’s water and sewer lines.
“We have listened closely to the town’s and the neighbors’ concerns as it relates to various environmental considerations,” the letter reads.
“The transition to municipal sewer provides comparatively greater environmental benefits when compared to the original plan.”
There is no sewer line connection in the area north of Route 128, known as the Limited Commercial District, where Strategic Land Ventures plans to build. The closest sewage line is near the intersection of School Street and Hidden Ledge Road. The developer will need to dig underneath Route 128 in order to connect to it.
Strategic Land Ventures consulted Onsite Engineering of Franklin regarding its changed sewer plans. This past Tuesday, the engineering firm’s president, Dave Formato, submitted a letter to the Zoning Board claiming the town has enough capacity to service the Shingle Hill project. Based on current connections, Formato said the town’s water treatment plant has the capacity to treat an additional 100,000 gallons per day on average. Strategic Land Ventures said its development requires 25,300 gallons per day.
This estimate did not factor in the town’s ongoing issues with excess storm- and groundwater leaking into its sewers, also known as infiltration and inflow or I/I. In 2013, the state Department of Environmental Protection implemented a moratorium on all new sewer connections due to the issue. According to a comprehensive wastewater management plan published in 2016, the town averages 273,000 gallons of I/I per day.
Formato’s letter was not enough to satisfy the Zoning Board’s many questions about Strategic Land Ventures’ change of plans. The project’s latest public hearing on Wednesday before the Zoning Board was originally scheduled to discuss a potential peer review of the project’s proposed on-site water treatment facility. With that now gone, the developer is almost at square one with its sewage plans.
To date, Strategic Land Ventures has not submitted any plans on how it will dig under Route 128. and despite numerous fixes to the sewage system in the past years —the state lifted its moratorium this past December — it’s not running with 100% efficiency. The Department of Public Works is still repairing its remaining I/I issues.
This is not the first time the Zoning Board was not satisfied with the level of information brought to the table by Strategic Land Ventures. At the April 13 public hearing, members expressed concern that the developer had yet to provide any details related to construction management.
Zoning Board Chairwoman Sarah Mellish stated the developer would need to speak with Public Works Director Chuck Dam about what information the town needs regarding the proposed sewer connection project.
“I’m going to talk to their engineer to see what’s possible,” Dam told the Times. “We’re hoping for them to submit a feasibility analysis.”
Strategic Land Ventures only has four more public hearings with the Zoning Board before the board considers granting it a comprehensive permit. The final hearing is scheduled for June 22. Engler indicated at Wednesday’s meeting that he did not want to push the deadline back any further.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.