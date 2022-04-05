ESSEX — A fireplace accident at Perim Lang Antiques on Eastern Avenue led to a person receiving first- and second-degree burns Monday evening.
Essex Police and Fire departments were called to the antique shop 6:29 p.m. According to Fire Chief Ramie Reader, the person's shirt caught on fire while he trying to start a fire in the fireplace. Reader said there was no damage to the shop or its antiques.
The Times spoke with the victim who wished to remain anonymous. The victim said he was burned on the left side of his body, was convalescing at Beverly Hospital and plans on making a full recovery.
First-degree or superficial burns affect only the outer layer of skin, the epidermis, and the burn site is red, painful, dry, and with no blisters, according to medical encyclopedias. Second-degree or partial thickness burns involve the epidermis and part of the lower layer of skin, the dermis, and the burn site looks red, blistered, may be swollen and can be very painful.
Perim Lang Antiques was closed Tuesday. Leo Perim, who owns the shop along with Tom Lang, could not be reached for comment.
The victim wanted to thank the Essex Fire Department for its quick response and ambulance workers for their professionalism.