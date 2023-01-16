Celebrating the nation’s oldest seaport, the second annual “So Salty” event takes place this weekend in the heart of Gloucester’s downtown with many free events for all ages.
Inspired by Salem’s annual “So Sweet” festival, Gloucester’s two-day event features ice sculptures, live music, and free children’s art activities, among many other programs and cultural activities.
Several local cultural institutions and businesses have banded together for this festival that runs Saturday, Jan. 21, and Sunday, Jan. 22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., welcoming visitors to stroll around Pleasant and Hancock streets as well as Main and Rogers streets to find free activities.
The Cape Ann Museum partnered with Art Haven, Movement Arts Gloucester, MA (MAGMA), Cape Ann Olive Oil, The Book Store of Gloucester, Discover Gloucester, Pathways for Children, Maritime Gloucester, Gloucester Stage Company, and Sawyer Free Library, among others.
More than 800 people attended the inaugural festival last year.
An “icy map” will be available at Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., that will show the locations of the ice sculptures; and at 10 a.m. Saturday, Donald Chapelle will give an ice carving demonstration at the museum. The museum also offers free admission and children’s activities both days.
Museum Director Oliver Barker said he and the staff are eager for this year’s festival.
“The museum is delighted to partner with the community and other local businesses for Gloucester’s So Salty,” he said. “The museum exists to engage and convene our community and this upcoming weekend of activities provides a tremendous opportunity for everyone to visit the galleries and avail themselves of the art, history and culture that is so intrinsically linked to our collective cultural identity.”
One of the 10 ice sculptures to be carved is inspired by the museum’s current exhibition “Designed & Hand-Blocked by the Folly Cove Designers,” and another sculpture relates to the upcoming Edward Hopper & Cape Ann exhibition this summer.
Sawyer Free Library, currently located at 21 Main St., has two events Saturday, starting with “Snacks by the Sea with The Open Door” from 10:30 a.m. to noon, with a cooking demonstration of a salty snack for families. Throughout the day, the library will celebrate local food traditions with a display of its historic cookbooks and recipes from its Local History collection.
Also Saturday at 1 p.m., the library presents an hour-long program with “Sea Shanties and Maritime Heritage Through Folk Music” with local musician and teacher Olivia Gale, a Gloucester native. She will lead an exploration of history with her performance of nautical ballads and other folk music written about the sea. All events are free to the public.
Discover Gloucester is spreading the word about the festival.
“I love that this event invites us to get out and about in the winter months, and embrace the chillier weather — it is a quintessentially New England experience. Cape Ann Museum and the event partners are really leaning into the planning, and collaborating on this growing annual festival. We’re anticipating some spectacular, Instagram-worthy frozen creations,” said Tess McColgan, executive director of Discover Gloucester. “Bundle up and walk around downtown Gloucester to check out the sculptures, and so much more.”
Organizers noted that visitors can start the day with breakfast in an igloo at Mile Marker One, 75 Essex Ave., or end the day there with a Sweet & Salty cocktail; reservations are recommended for igloos. A book display and sale on select “salty titles” will be on hand at The Bookstore of Gloucester, 61 Main St. There are some shopping discounts for salt products at Cape Ann Olive Oil, 57 Main St., and for skincare at Unwind Luxury Vegan Beauty, 117 Main St. Or grab a piece of saltwater taffy at Fireflies Boutique, 100 Main St.
Other programs include an icy slime activity at Cape Ann Art Haven, 180 Main St., and arts and crafts with the group Moonrise Fae at the museum. There will be a flame-working demonstration and hot cider at Beth Williams Studio, 17 Pleasant St., near the museum. The museum offers entertainment both afternoons, with sea shanties on Saturday, and Irish music on Sunday.
On Sunday, Mayor Greg Verga will share some opening remarks along with local officials at City Hall at 10 a.m.
To view full details of the festival schedule, visit capeannmuseum.org/events/2nd-annual-gloucesters-so-salty.
