The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor Andrea Holbrook at 978-675-2713.
The original version of information accompanying the photo of Don Chapelle with the story "'So Salty' fest celebrates seaport," published online and in print, said he would be giving an ice sculpting demonstration during this year's festival. Due to a scheduling conflict he will not carve during the festival but is creating many of the ice sculptures that will be on display.