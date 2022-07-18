Sober by the Sea sues Manchester Conservation Commission

MANCHESTER — The owners of Sober by the Sea are suing the Conservation Commission and Conservation Administrator Christine Bertoni in Essex Superior Court to continue construction work on their property.
The plaintiffs, Gary, Ellen and Michael Corsetti, are listed as owners of the sober living facility at 10 Central St. For years, the Corsettis have attempted to pave a 16-foot wide pathway that extends from Old Wenham Way to Sober by the Sea. The project would also widen the path to 22 feet so emergency vehicles can reach the property. In order to accomplish this, construction work would need to take place within bordering vegetated wetlands and associated 100-foot buffer zones.
The Corsettis and the Conservation Commission have butted heads on the project before. Last summer, the state attorney general’s office ruled Manchester’s Zoning Board of Appeals and Conservation Commission had violated open meeting laws by having “informal conversations” about the project during the permitting process that were not documented in the meeting minutes.
The Conservation Commission ultimately denied the project in February 2020. According to the Corsettis’ complaint, commission members believed they did not have enough information on the project to make an informed decision. The commissioners sought a site visit to better understand the requested wetland delineation.
Instead, the Corsettis appealed the commission’s decision to the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection. Representatives with MassDEP visited the site in October 2021. Like the Manchester Conservation Commission, MassDEP said it needed more information about the project before it could make a ruling — specifically a plan to replicate the bordering vegetated wetlands that would be displaced.
The Corsettis complied and MassDEP in January of this year issued a superseding order of conditions (SOC), overruling the Conservation Commission’s denial.
Construction work began sometime this past spring. In May, Bertoni and the Conservation Commission issued an enforcement order to cease and desist all work until the Corsettis “file a Notice of Intent under the Bylaw seeking approval of the SOC plan.”
The order noted a follow-up conversation would be held at the next Conservation Commission meeting. According to the Corsettis, that conversation never happened.
“ConCom’s requirement that a new Notice of Intent be filed is an attempt to create further delay, to circumvent DEP’s authority under (state law) and to undermine the SOC,” it continues. “ConCom lacks jurisdiction to require a new Notice of Intent with respect to matters resolved via the SOC.”
The Corsettis seek the court to null in void the enforcement order as they claim it was never ratified by the Conservation Commission at a public meeting. They also seek relief from the commission’s recent Notice of Intent requirement.
It was unclear Friday if Bertoni or the Conservation Commission had been served with suit. Bertoni could not be reached for comment in time for this article.
