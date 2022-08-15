A presence of a taco food truck trailer that won a bid for the fixed vending spot at Plum Cove Beach has raised concerns about noise, traffic and parking among some Lanesville neighbors who were first alerted to its presence by the hum of its generator when it showed up this summer.
A neighborhood meeting is scheduled on the Washington Street beach for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, to air concerns, according Council President Valerie Gilman, who represents Ward 4.
Several Linwood Place residents requested a meeting about Plum Cove Beach remaining a fixed vending location, “not specifically the taco truck which is there, but any vendor who might successfully win the annual permit bid,” she posted on her Facebook page.
The meeting, she said, is for people to ask questions and learn about the city’s hawkers and peddlers ordinance that allows vendors to bid on annual permits for six locations around the city. Some residents want to remove Plum Cove Beach from the list. The City Council does not have an amendment before it to do that.
The taco trailer sits at the head of a small parking lot at the northern end of Plum Cove Beach, adjacent to the beach’s two portable toilets. A flyer circulated by neighbors also takes issue with the proximity of the food stand to the portable restrooms.
‘My backyard’
Inside the 5 Star Phresh-Phood truck on Thursday around noon, chef Ross Franklin of Gloucester was busy serving up gourmet tacos and Tater Tots. A handful of people were on the beach, but more were stopping by to order and eat.
Franklin said during his first week, neighbors complained about the generator noise. Not long after, he said 5 Star Phresh-Phood spent $1,000 on a less-noisy generator “just to try and appease those people who, as you can see, live at least a quarter mile away over on that side street way over there who are complaining.”
“I don’t really like to speak ill about anyone, so I won’t,” Franklin said. “I mean this is my backyard.”
Franklin grew up in Pigeon Cove in Rockport and has lived in Gloucester most of his adult life.
“Just trying to start a business and make a better life for my daughter and they are kind of trying to take the food off her table the way I see it,” he said. The taco truck is generally at the beach Wednesdays through Sundays, but he also parks at other locations, concerts and events.
A chef who has run local restaurants, Franklin this year quit his job and threw himself into the taco truck. His business partner owns the trailer and he runs the operation.
“They try and shut me down; it’s kind of a little ridiculous. And, from what I hear, they couldn’t shut me down so they are trying to eradicate this location from the entire city of Gloucester so no one can set up here,” Franklin said. “I don’t believe they have the right to do that.”
He said someone came by with decibel reader and stood two feet away from his new generator.
“It couldn’t even register, so, I really don’t see what the issue is if that was the only one I ever heard about,” Franklin said of the noise.
‘Poor fit’
While residents say they have no problem with 5 Star Phresh-Phood, they say the spot is a poor fit for a food truck.
Bill Dyer, who lives on Linwood Place, about 150 yards away from the location, said the neighborhood was given no notice a vendor had been permitted until one showed up.
Washington Street resident Emily Matthews said in an email: “We don’t take issue with Ross Franklin or his taco truck at all; he’s obviously a hard-working, talented chef with a devoted following of passionate taco lovers. Our issue is with Plum Cove Beach’s continued inclusion on the city’s list of six Fixed Location vendor sites, an outdated designation we find at odds with the residential nature of our neighborhood and by comparison to the other five locations on the list.”
Gilman posted about the uniqueness of a vendor setting up at the spot on July 16: “Our city clerk explained that in her tenure, this Plum Cove Beach location was never bid on until this year.”
The other five fixed vendor spots are on Washington Street, Western Avenue, Rogers Street, and in the parking lot of Stage Fort Park Visitor’s Center. 5 Star Phresh-Phood was the only bidder for the Plum Cove Beach space this year. The permit costs $200 a year, according to city ordinance.
The bidding process is run through the city’s purchasing department. Dyer said neighbors were caught off guard when the taco truck showed up with no notice from the city.
“The noise was the real thing that got everyone going,” said Dyer.
Dyer said the concern is that there are few restrictions in the ordinance as to what could locate at the space in the future.
“Today’s generator noise is tomorrow’s ‘Fryolator,’” he said.
However, the taco truck’s location has not left a bad taste in everyone’s mouth.
Gilman wrote her Facebook page on July 16: “I walked around Plum Cove Beach on Friday and constituents, with whom I chatted, were pleased to see this small business. They encouraged me to try one of his luncheon specials.”
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.