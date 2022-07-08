Sounds by Sea: Free Stage Fort concert series kicks off Sunday

Following a tradition of more than 35 years, the free Sunday concerts at Stage Fort Park on Gloucester’s waterfront resume this week.
The nine-concert series begins this Sunday, July 10, at 7 p.m. with the Cape Ann Big Band and two special guest vocalists.
David Benjamin, the summer music director for the City of Gloucester, said these concerts remain a staple of summer activities on Cape Ann.
This summer on Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21, there will be two concerts to make room for a new act. That Saturday, the Cape Ann Community Band, a local favorite, will perform. The Sunday show will feature the Deep Blue C Studio Orchestra.
The concerts are held at the Antonio Gentile Bandstand at next to the Stage Fort Park Visitors Center, 28 Hough Ave. The rain dates for the Sunday concerts is the following Wednesday at 7 p.m. Rain date for the Saturday concert is the following Tuesday evening.
The 2022 series will feature the return of the Compaq Big Band on Aug. 14 along with Cape Ann “Jazz Divas” Alexandra Grace, Renee Dupuis and Marina Evans.
Benjamin said he would encourage everyone to try at least one performance if they haven’t attended one of these concerts before, and to bring chairs or a blanket.
“The views are breath-taking and you can listen to music while looking out to sea,” he said.
The 2022 Antonio Gentile Bandstand schedule is:
July 10: Cape Ann Big Band (big band jazz)
July 17: 4Ever Fab (Beatles tribute band)
July 24: Old Cold Tater, Daisy Nell & Co., Down Home Swing, (acoustic bluegrass and swing)
July 31: Lee Lewis and the Doo Wop All Stars
Aug. 7: The Continentals
Aug. 14: Compaq Big Band
Aug. 20: Cape Ann Community Band
Aug. 21: Deep Blue C Studio Orchestra
Aug. 28: Rico Barr Band
Parking is free. The park’s restrooms at the visitors center are handicap accessible. For more concert information, visit www.DavidLBenjamin.com or call 978-281-2286.