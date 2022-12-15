Space at premium for Rockport Community House

ROCKPORT — The Community House is a building for town residents to gather, participate in their respective pursuits and connect with fellow residents.
But some in town say it is next to impossible to schedule their respective groups at the facility at 58 Broadway.
Joseph Stigliano of the Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe said community groups and individuals have recently struggled to “gain access to it for their use.”
“While I am not opposed to the Council on Aging being housed in the facility, the two main meeting rooms should not be under its purview, either implied or designated,” he said in a letter to the editor published Nov. 29 in the Times.
Stigliano, 83, said he supports the Council on Aging’s programs. In fact, he said approximately 25% of the cast in the Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe are older than 65 and take advantage of the council’s offerings at the Community House.
“But that should not override the stated purpose of the Rockport Community House, i.e., to be used by the community,” he wrote.
Stigliano said last week that in spite of a number of attempts to communicate with town officials, so far, he has not heard back.
“I’ve gotten no answer,” he said. “I get no reaction. That’s the problem. There’s just complete silence.”
COVID complications
According to Town Administrator Mitchell Vieira, the town-owned facility was renovated in 2010 at a cost of $1.5 million. It then became home to the Council on Aging in addition to being available for community use at other times, he said.
Its operation and maintenance is part of the town’s Public Works operating budget, he said, adding that as a historic structure “…there are always ongoing maintenance needs.”
“During the height of COVID, the building was closed to rentals and in-person COA programs,” Vieira wrote in an e-mail to the Times last Thursday. “Its use was limited to COVID-19 vaccine clinics for many months and they still take place on a monthly basis on Saturdays.
“The statement ‘impossible to gain access’ is factually incorrect,” he said. “Over the last several months, the town has been returning it to use as a rental facility in addition to serving as the Council on Aging during business hours.
Vieira said town officials are trying to adjust policies regarding the Community House and that selectmen will soon weigh-in on any changes that might take place.
“This has been a purposefully methodical return with rentals but they are happening on a regular basis as the town is in the process of reestablishing a rental management structure (we had a facility manager prior to COVID and are reorganizing current staffing to return to that model) for the building as well as reviewing its current rental policy and fee structure; neither of which have been updated in at least eight years,” he continued.
Vieira added several parts of the rental policy for the building need to be updated.
“The Board of Selectmen will be considering these updates at one of their January meetings,” he wrote.
No reservations taken
A page on the town’s website, www.rockportma.gov, dedicated to the Rockport Community House includes this message: “Rentals for the function rooms at the Rockport Community House are on hold at this time. ... Reservations are NOT being taken.”
Stigliano said he voted to fund the Community House restoration, with the understanding it would continue to serve Rockport group and individual use. But he said the Council on Aging “seems to have its sole use, which was not the intention of the restoration project.”
Lois Muzio of Rockport also penned a letter to the editor to the Times in November critical of the scheduling at the facility.
She noted that in 2009, the town voted to designate the Community House for use by the general community and the Rockport Council on Aging.
“Since then, the COA, an agency of the town of Rockport, has expanded its own domain,” wrote Muzio. “It has diminished access to other community groups, including the Rockport Garden Club, which has used this facility since 1929.”
Alternate plans
In the meantime, the Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe has met in Stigliano’s backyard and used space at the Whale’s Jaw Café , 17 Railroad Ave.
Stigliano said the Community House is not being used to its fullest potential.
“It’s wasting space when it’s not used,” he said.
Stigliano is the founder and director of the Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe (CAST), with got its start at the Community House in 2008. The group is a non-profit, all-volunteer organization that previously used the facility on weekday evenings.
But the arrangement ran into a snag during the COVID-19 pandemic, when access to the facility was restricted.
Stigliano says his organization has always treated the facility with care and has been flexible with scheduling meetings when the town had required the space.
“I have communicated, to no avail, with some of the selectmen and (Vieira) in an effort to resume CAST’s use of the space,” Stigliano wrote in his letter to the Times. “I cannot overstate the importance of the Community House to our group’s and others’ survival. ...Access, now that COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, needs to be implemented presently, without delay.”
For her part, Muzio adds the 198-member Garden Club has only needed the space at the Community House for five or six Mondays each year, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
“It is my opinion the will of the people is being ignored and if this trend is not reversed, the Community House will become exclusively a senior center,” she wrote. “Giving one special interest group total control of a resource intended to be shared with other community groups is to invite the skewing of its use toward the interests of that controlling group.”
