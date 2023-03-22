ESSEX — Town officials have scheduled a Special Town Meeting for April that will only consider one item — whether to purchase a 9.6-acre parcel at 31 Apple St.
Special Town Meeting will meet at 7:30 p.m. April 10 at Essex Elementary School, 12 Story St.
Article 1, the only item on the warrant, asks the town to purchase the property at 31 Apple St., which has been held in Chapter 61A status. According to the state’s website (www.mass.gov), Chapter 61A pertains to property deemed for either agricultural or horticultural use.
The measure would give the town the first right of refusal on its purchase and authorize selectmen to enter into all agreements and “execute any and all instruments as may be necessary or convenient on behalf of the town” to achieve the land acquisition.
Selectman Guy Bradford said the reason for the Special Town Meeting is to have the town act on the first right of refusal for the property.
“That has a timeline on it,” he said. “We need to get our decision made prior to the May Town Meeting.”
Annual Town Meeting in Essex will take place May 1.
Apple Street resident Janet Carlson wants the property at 31 Apple St. to be protected.
“The worst would be if a developer gets ahold of (the land) and crams too many McMansions into it,” she said. “We have too much of that already. My fear is that people are thinking of building on this land.”
As for the possible uses for the property, Bradford said “there are a lot of options.”
“We’re focusing on a wonderful opportunity,” he said. “There are a lot of things we could do with it but the first thing we have to focus on is the purchase.”
For her part, Carlson said she hopes a private individual might purchase the property and “lovingly restore” the house on the parcel and also place a conservation restriction on the property.
“We need more of that in Essex,” she said. “It’s what we need to protect.”
Carlson said she supports housing in Essex that would be affordable for young couples to purchase. But she adds the 31 Apple St. may not be the most suitable location for such development.
“I value two things — things that are historic and green,” she said. “I value what’s historic and what’s natural in Essex and at the same time, I care about making Essex more affordable for people generally.”
Last November, Town Meeting approved spend $1.15 million to purchase an 11.5-acre parcel at 30 Apple St, across the street from 31 Apple St.
Town officials are now waiting to schedule a closing on 30 Apple St., something that Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki predicted should take place within the next 60 days.
Now, voters will be asked to approve the possible purchase the 9.6-acre parcel at 31 Apple St.
Selecmen Chair Ruth Pereen has emphasized that buying the parcel at 31 Apple St. will not come at a cost to Essex taxpayers.
“This will not increase taxes,” she said. “”We have the money to buy that piece of land. This will not increase your taxes. We have the money.”
