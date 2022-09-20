With the Jewish High Holidays fast approaching with Rosh Hashanah starting at sundown Sunday, two unrelated cleanup efforts around the seaport this past weekend seemed to illustrate the concept in Judaism of Tikkun Olam, which means “repair the world,” representing actions meant to make the world a better place.
City Council at-Large Jeff Worthley and Ward 2 Councilor Tracy O’Neil organized a downtown cleanup on Saturday morning starting at Burnham’s Field.
“The cleanup was a big success,” said Worthley. More than 80 people took part and filled 68 bags full of litter, he said.
Public Works Director Mike Hale provided the yellow trash bags, Awesome Gloucester supplied gloves, and Jim’s Bagels and Bake Shop and Shaw’s provided refreshments, Worthley said.
The cleanup included portions of Warner, Pleasant, Smith and Washington streets and Maplewood Avenue. Worthley said he also had some family support as his daughter, Lyla, 11, designed the invitation and did some cleanup while his son Jude, 13, helping with the setup and the cleanup.
Also pitching in were members of Gloucester High School’s National Honor Society and football and basketball teams, plus volunteers from the nonprofit group Backyard Growers and The Open Door food pantry. Students also picked up trash at the Gloucester High parking lot and fields, scooping up about 15 bags of trash there, Worthley said.
On Friday, the Essex County Sheriff’s Department sent its anti-graffiti unit to clean up around the train station on Railroad Avenue. The Police Department’s Community Impact Unit also got involved with Lt. Jeremiah Nicastro and Officer Mike Scola on hand.
In addition to Worthley and O’Neil, Council President Val Gilman, who represents Ward 4; Councilors At-Large Jamie O’Hara and Tony Gross; Mayor Greg Verga; and state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, also lent a helping hand.
“I look forward to seeing where and how far this renewed spirit of volunteerism takes us,” Worthley said in an email.
The next day, on Sunday, members of Temple Ahavat Achim and about 30 students of the Sylvia Cohen Learning Project of the temple on Middle Street organized a cleanup of Pavilion Beach using another Jewish concept popular around the Jewish New Year of Tashlich, only this cleanup was called a Reverse Tashlich.
On Rosh Hashanah, Jews take part in the ancient ritual of Tashlich, visiting a body of water and symbolically casting off their sins of the past year into the water to start the New Year with purity of heart. The Reverse Tashlich aimed to scoop up a portion of the 6 million tons of human-made trash that enters the water every year, posing health risks and safety hazards to marine life.
“It was lovely,” said environmentalist Carmel Valianti who sits on the temple’s board of directors. “It was definitely Tikkun Olam.” She said students were so enthusiastic about the cleanup they picked up trash on their walk all the way down from the temple to Pavilion Beach where they cleaned up in front of the Beauport Hotel, filling more than 10 trash bags, which were provided by the Gloucester Department of Public Works.
They also brought along some green compostable bags to scoop up compostable litter. It’s a concept the Hebrew school students have grasped as the temple has been using compostable flatware, plates and napkins which are then composted at the synagogue, Valianti said. The Reverse Tashlich was a temple-wide event and part of Lappin Mitzvah Day.
