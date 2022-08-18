2022 has not been the best year for big, old trees on Dale Avenue.
A Norway maple in front of City Hall will be taken down Friday morning, according to Pam Tobey, director of communications and constituent services for Mayor Greg Verga’s office.
Verga said the Norway maple has a significant split and cannot be saved, and is being taken down “due to the threat to public safety.”
“The crack was noticed by Doug MacArthur, chairman of the Retirement Board, late last week,” said Tobey in an email. “It may have been caused from a lightning strike, but that is not confirmed.”
Verga noted Norway maple tree is an invasive species to the region. “When planting conditions improve, the city will plant a copper beech tree in its place,” he posted on Facebook. “We look forward to watching the new tree grow outside of City Hall in the near future and in time for Gloucester’s 400th anniversary!”
Tobey could not say how old the Norway maple was. She said the aim is to have the new tree have a connection to the city’s 400th anniversary next year.
As to the idea of planting a beech tree in the Norway maple’s place, a commenter posted on the mayor’s Facebook post a news story warning about the spread of beech leaf disease in Brookline.
The maple is the second tree to be removed from Dale Avenue this year. In April, the century-old American beech that stood outside Sawyer Free Library had to be removed by a tree company. Despite attempts to save it, arborists found it to be diseased and deteriorating quickly, so the library’s Board of Trustees said had to be taken down for safety reasons. The library, which is planning to undergo a major addition and renovation project, plans to replace the beech.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.