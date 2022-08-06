While wind turbines have been a hot topic this week after a blade fell from Applied Materials’ 492-foot tower late Saturday or in the wee hours of Sunday, they’ll be a subject you can get your teeth into Wednesday morning.
The North Shore Chamber of Commerce will shine a spotlight on the Salem offshore wind initiative at its Business Insight Breakfast Forum on Wednesday, Aug. 10, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Hawthorne Hotel in Salem.
Bill White, president and CEO of Offshore for Avangrid Renewables, will highlight his company’s plans for an offshore wind project in Salem Harbor and its effects on the region’s economy.
Avangrid is leading the Commonwealth Wind initiative that will make Salem the second port in Massachusetts designed for the offshore wind industry. White will present an overview of the project and take questions from the audience. Salem Mayor Kimberly Driscoll will also speak on the importance of the project to Salem and the region.
The event opens at 7:30 a.m. with registration and breakfast. The program begins at 8 a.m.
Admission is $50 for Chamber members, $70 for nonmembers. Registration is required.
Visit northshorechamber.org or call 978-774-8565 for tickets or for more details.
Pop by the shore
The Continentals return to Gloucester to perform a free concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at the Antonio Gentile Bandstand, located next to the Stage Fort Park Visitors Center, 24 Hough Ave. in Gloucester.
The free concert is sponsored by the Gloucester Rotary Club. The Continentals play favorite rock and pop songs from the 1970s up to today’s hits. This group is a mainstay of New England summer entertainment.
This will be the fifth concert of the Bandstand Series 2022 season. This year is the 35th anniversary season of these free concerts in the park. Large audiences continue to attend and listen in this picturesque setting overlooking Gloucester’s Outer Harbor.
Parking is free and the venue and rest rooms are handicap-accessible. Bring a blanket or chair and perhaps a picnic dinner. Rain date for this show is Wednesday, Aug. 10. More information may be found by visiting DavidLBenjamin.com or calling 978-281-0543.
Save the date
Gloucester’s second Main Street Block Party will be next Saturday, Aug. 13, from 6 to 10 p.m.
Once again, crowd favorite Cape Ann Dance will be performing.
In addition, there will be a “Scottish flair” with both Kilted Colin and Stiles School of Scottish Dance performing. Food trucks include the Abbie D’s, Crepe du Jour, Pie Sons Pizza and Nana’s Fried Dough.
The kids will also enjoy Face Painting by Miss Wendy, Captain Jack, Picasso’s Balloonatik, YMCA Kids Town, Cape Ann Vernal Pond, and Corn Bowl from Cape Ann Lanes.
It will be a great time for the whole family.