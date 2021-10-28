St. John the Baptist Church in Essex tears down rectory

ESSEX — The old rectory at St. John the Baptist Church on Main Street is no more.
Contractors began tearing the building down Tuesday and finished Wednesday. They are expected to clear out the debris in the coming weeks.
"No one has lived there for 20 years," said Dawn Burnham, a member of the Catholic church. "There was a water break several years ago that we didn't know about until recently. It made a lot of black mold in the walls."
The Archdiocese of Boston decided not to restore the unused rectory.
"We're hopefully going to put a parking lot in," said Burnham, "so our seniors won't have to cross the busy street when heading in for service."
The rectory, located at the intersection of Routes 133 and 22, is the second downtown building demolished in recent weeks.
The town recently tore down the nearby Memorial Building, which once housed the fire and police departments, on Martin Street.