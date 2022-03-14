Organizers hope that for first time since 2019, you’ll be able to take in the slip-slide along the Greasy Pole and the seine boat races, lace up your sneakers for the Fiesta 5K Road Race, or soak up the atmosphere in St. Peter’s Square.
Barring a resurgence of the coronavirus, St. Peter’s Fiesta is scheduled to take place in St. Peter’s Square, starting with a kids’ carnival and entertainment on Wednesday, June 22, through to the closing procession on Sunday, June 26.
The event has been a Gloucester tradition since 1927, drawing tens of thousands, including many families who plan their summer vacations around Fiesta.
St. Peter’s Fiesta Committee President Joseph Novello and committee members Anthony Cusumano and Chris Palazzola sat down Friday at their office on Cleveland Place to discuss what’s in store for this summer, as well as the financial toll the inability to hold Fiesta over the past two years has taken on the organization.
The nine-member committee is planning to hold a slate of events similar to 2019’s — before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the seaport’s signature event that pays homage to Gloucester’s rich fishing history.
“It’s a 95-year tradition,” said Novello, 71.
The Fiesta started out as a small, neighborhood gathering of wives and families of fishermen on the Feast Day of St. Peter at the end of June, Novello said. They prayed for the safety and prosperity of the fishing industry and the people involved in it.
Since then, it has grown.
Leading up to St. Peter’s Fiesta will be a nine-day Novena, held at 7 p.m. at the Lester S. Wass American Legion Post 3 Hall at 8 Washington St. The Novena, involving mostly the wives and families of fishermen, is nine consecutive nights of prayer for the local fleet’s safety. Organizers of the Novenas held them virtually during the pandemic. This year, Novello said, the Novena will run June 13 to 21.
“Fiesta will start on the 22nd,” Novello said. The committee has already obtained all the necessary licenses and permits from the city.
Fiesta will also have the same entertainment as the 2019 event, as these entertainers had already been lined up for 2020 but then were put on hold when the pandemic hit.
“We did have to trim a little bit,” Cusumano said, “but for 95% of the people coming … it will be virtually seamless to them.” There will be wristband events on Wednesday night for the carnival, and the entertainers will be the same, he said. “It’s virtually no change, and we are just hoping that the donations can cover what we have lined up, obviously.”
After the 2019 Fiesta, the committee worked to make improvements. St. Peter’s Fiesta Committee maintains the Greasy Pole structure, the 35-foot seine fishing row boats, equipment for the stage, the altar and other items.
The committee decided to perform maintenance on the seine boats, the Greasy Pole structure, and had the name St. Peter’s Fiesta both copyrighted and trademarked, money it spent without a clue the pandemic was coming.
Over the past two years, the nonprofit organization incurred expenses for this maintenance, plus costs for rent, storage, utilities, insurance on equipment and costs to file taxes, which it must do even though it is a nonprofit.
“So now, our operating capital that we are starting with this year, after two years of paying these bills and no income, or very minimal — a couple of people still made donations — we are down to about 30% of what we would normally have,” Novello said.
The committee has been scrubbing costs for events.
“We don’t want to take things away from the people,” Novello said. This means there might be fewer bands in the parade while the committee tries to attract folks to provide floats.
The plan is to do some fundraising this year. Most of the money to host Fiesta comes from local businesses and residents, both private and corporate donations.
The committee sells sponsorships and advertising on banners, including on the Greasy Pole and at the main entrance and at the playground
“We may be going to these people this year and they may be, A, no longer in business because of the pandemic ... or B, they are just financially strapped,” Cusumano said.
Novello said the committee is seeking donations both for Fiesta and the restoration of the fiberglass seine boats, which underwent $50,000 worth of repairs. Including the seine boat restoration work plus expenses such as rent, insurance, equipment and other things, the committee has spent close to $90,000 in the past two years.
Each year, Novello said, it costs $140,000 to $150,000 to run the festival, and there has always been enough money as Fiesta approached. Novello said the committee was fortunate that in 2020 it had paid deposits to most of the entertainers that required them, so they did not have to deal with this expense in 2022.
“Our goal is to keep it going for our children, our grandchildren,” Novello said.
Staff writer Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-675-2714, or by email at eforman@northofboston.com.