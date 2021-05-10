MANCHESTER — One man is under arrest and another recovering from stab wounds after an incident Sunday night.
The stabbing is under investigation, Chief Todd Fitzgerald said.
Police were called to the area of School and North street for a report of a man who had been stabbed around 7:50 p.m. Sunday.
Officers arrived to find a man in his mid-30s who had suffered multiple stab wounds. The man was taken by ambulance to Beverly Hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening, Fitzgerald said in a prepared statement.
A male suspect was arrested by Revere Police later Sunday night.
The stabbing is believed to have taken place inside a vehicle as it was leaving Masconomo Park in Manchester, not far from where the victim was found, police said.
Residents likely noticed a large police presence in the area throughout the evening, but Fitzgerald would like residents to know that there is no current danger to the public.
The incident remains under investigation by Manchester Police and further information, including the identity of the suspect and charges, will be made available sometime Monday.
