The Burlington-based nonprofit Fishing Partnership Support Services came to Coast Guard Station Gloucester on Harbor Loop to give 13 people who risk their lives at sea to make a living training on how to best keep their boat stable while fishing.
Some local commercial fishermen traded a day on the water for a morning in the classroom Friday as they learned from instructors the importance of removing ice from the decks and rigging to prevent raising a boat’s center of gravity, making sure deck scuppers are clear to allow water to drain, preventing loads or equipment on deck from shifting rapidly, and battening down hatches to make sure water cannot get below deck.
Fishing Partnership Support Services helps commercial fishermen and their families in areas of health and wellness, safety at sea, and their economic security with offices in Gloucester, Plymouth, New Bedford and Chatham.
One of the course’s instructors, retired U.S. Coast Guard Capt, and Coast Guard Certified Marine Safety Instructor Ed Dennehy said, “We are teaching the fishermen about stability because stability is one of the major causes of vessel sinkings, and so teaching them some more principles so that they make good operational decisions when they are out on water.”
Dennehy said it can be a challenge to get fishermen to come to the class because they don’t think they need the instruction. Normally about eight to 10 people attend each class.
“I think it’s great that the fishermen can get this education for their own safety and the safety of their crews and ensure less casualties in the future and to make sure they can continue to operate safely,” said Coast Guard Marine Investigator Lt. Ryan Cuga.
Participants plotted the stability of their boats when there is downflooding as opposed to no downflooding to illustrate the importance of keeping this from happening. Downflooding involves seawater rushing into the cabin or interior of vessel due the boat heel, trim or a portion of a vessel becoming submerged. Hatches that are tied open or not maintained properly can contribute to this.
“Downflooding keeps adding water until you don’t have any freeboard (the distance from the waterline to the main deck) anymore and you are going to sink,” Dennehy said.
They watched an Alaska Marine Safety Education Association video covering nine steps to increase stability and went to the station’s boat house where a large tub of water had been set up with a model boat. Instructor Matt Pawlishen, a marine surveyor, showed them various scenarios of what can happen to a boat’s stability when it comes to getting water on the deck, hauling a load with an outrigger, or having ice on the deck.
“Just to think about it,” said Pawlishen, who lives in Mattapoisett, about the importance of teaching about stability. “When you are out fishing, just kind of always have that in the back of your mind whether it’s a stability issue.”
Gloucester Capt. Paul Vitale of F/V Angela+Rose, who has been fishing for more than 30 years, said he’s a fan of the stability class, having taken it three times already.
“I just come back to refresh myself,” he said. “All these safety classes and the stuff that the partnership puts on, every time you take them you learn something or you notice something or pick up on something that you didn’t pick up on the time before. I think it’s a great thing.”
“It’s good,” said Capt. Andrew Santapaola of the Gloucester-ported F/V Gannet II, about the stability class. “Basically, we are learning about the stability and just different things we that we would not normally know on our own.”
“It just gave us a little bit more information about safer practices,” he said.
Fishing Partnership Navigator Maria Carpenter said on Friday, Feb. 24, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the partnership is offering CPR and first aid training in Gloucester. You can go to https://fishingpartnership.org/cpr-first-aid-class/ to pre-register.