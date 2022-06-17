Stage Fort Park Shuttle rolls out for the summer season

For those heading to Gloucester’s Good Harbor Beach and other attractions in America’s oldest seaport, the Stage Fort Park Shuttle is set to roll out Saturday, June 18, according to Felicia Webb, CATA’s administrator.
The park-and-ride trolley, now in its 13th year, is scheduled to run Saturdays, Sundays and holidays through Labor Day.
The trolley goes from Stage Fort Park on Hough Avenue, alongside Stacy Boulevard on Western Avenue to Rogers Street, Webb said. It then takes a left onto Prospect Street to Railroad Avenue and the MBTA Commuter Rail Station. It then takes a left on Washington Street and travels back down to Rogers Street.
From Rogers Street, the trolley goes straight through the lights at Bass Avenue to the Good Harbor Beach Footbridge. It travels around the Back Shore, and takes a left into Rocky Neck and travels around using Stevens Lane. The trolley then travels back out to East Main Street, bears right at Flanagan Square, heads down Main Street, takes a left on Hancock, and then goes right on Rogers Street to Stacy Boulevard and back to Stage Fort Park’s Visitors Center.
The trolley also offers connections throughout the city and beyond through regular CATA bus service and other seasonal routes, such as the Rockport Shuttle.
The fare is $1 one-way, $3 for an all-day pass, and 50 cents one-way reduced fare for those riders 60 or older, or persons with disabilities with a statewide Access Pass (TAP) or Medicare card. Children under 5 ride free, but must be accompanied by an adult.