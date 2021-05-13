Massachusetts state waters will reopen to commercial lobstering on Friday, as the Thursday aerial survey of the state waters detected none of the imperiled North Atlantic right whales left in state waters, according to state Division of Marine Fisheries Director Dan McKiernan.
McKiernan texted the Gloucester Daily Times just before 6 p.m., stating the state commercial lobster fishery will reopen Friday following a three-and-a-half month closure aimed at reducing the potential of trap-gear entanglements as the whales make their annual migration north.
The reopening will allow Massachusetts inshore lobstermen — as well as crab trap fishermen — to return their gear to state waters and embark on the 2021 fishing season in earnest.
The state-water fishery has been closed to virtually all commercial lobstering since March 5, when the state enacted new protectionist measures for the North Atlantic right whales, whose numbers at the beginning of 2021 were estimated at about 365.
DMF said earlier this week that its final determination on reopening all or portions of the fishery largely would hinge on Thursday's aerial survey.
The absence of North Atlantic right whales in state waters freed DMF to reopen the fishery.
