ROCKPORT — The state has signed off on CCB Foundation’s upcoming peer-to-peer recovery support center in Gloucester.
The Rockport-based addiction recovery organization on Thursday announced it received a contract from Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s Bureau of Substance Addiction Services to open The CORE Peer Recovery & Resource Center at the office complex at 11-15 Parker St.
Founded in 2018 by Colleen and Gordon Bullard after they lost their 30-year-old son Cory to drug addiction in 2017, CCB assists those in recovery from addiction with education, vocational training, and job placement; and access to transportation and ongoing health and wellness programs.
“Our plan is to open The CORE by September 2022,” said Colleen in a prepared statement. “The CORE will provide a wide range of programs and services to not only support those working on their recovery from substance use disorder, but also to support their families and loved ones that are also often impacted by the disease.”
Gordon Bullard said the contract is expected to be signed in August. He also mentioned that CCB plans to hire its first full-time employees to run the center.
“We’re really excited about it,” he continued. “A lot of people have been looking forward to this. Those in the recovery community, local government and law enforcement are happy to have this additional resource.”
Colleen Bullard’s statement thanked state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr and state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante, both of Gloucester, for their ongoing support of those affected by substance abuse.
“This state contract in support of CCB’s peer-to-peer recovery program means that lives will be changed for the better because participants will have the ability to help those who feel isolated and hopeless and those in need of addiction treatment can have supportive relationships in the community,” said Tarr in a prepared statement. “Overcoming substance abuse starts with learning that recovery is possible and support is near. Colleen and Gordon are paving a path toward treatment and care.”
Ferrante, in a prepared statement, commended the Bullards’ efforts to assist those in recovery.
“The communities of Cape Ann have led the way in Massachusetts and the country on addressing addiction as a disease, not a crime,” the statement reads. “The CORE Peer Recovery & Resource Center will build upon those efforts to create successful stories of recovery by providing and expanding the availability of transitional support services and programs to those in need.”
Last month, The Cummings Foundation pledged $100,000 to The CORE through its $25 Million Grant Program. Gordon Bullard said he and his wife plan to “let the dust settle” with this contract before deciding if additional funding is needed.
“It will be based on how program evolves,” he explained.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.