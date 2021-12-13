MANCHESTER — The town’s request for Certification of Safe Harbor, made in order to stop a proposed development project off of School Street, has been denied by the state.
If the state Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) were to eventually give the town certification, Strategic Land Ventures’ application process for the School Street development would be stopped under Chapter 40B’s “safe harbor” regulation. This would once again put the power into town agencies’ hands.
But the developer of the proposed 136 affordable housing units at Shingle Hill off of School Street doesn’t think that is possible.
As the town’s Zoning Board of Appeals was scheduling when to discuss whether or not to appeal DHCD’s decision this past Wednesday, developer Geoff Engler of Strategic Land Ventures chimed into advise the board to weigh the potential impacts of appealing the court’s decision, noting that the “decision and issues at hand could not be more clear.”
“I said that the town has no chance to win this and the residents didn’t believe me, and you guys did what you had the right to do and pushed it and the (courts) declined,” he said.
“It is not a winning hand and to appeal, everything will get stalled,” he added. “Forget about the traffic study getting reviewed by Jan. 6. Everything just goes on hold.”
Engler said that by appealing, the town is just delaying what is going to happen eventually.
Steve Gang of the town’s Conservation Commission had a bit of feedback for the board after Engler’s comments.
“Your adversary will always advise you not to appeal,” he noted.
Town legal counsel George Pucci said that the issue of a possible appeal is for the board to discuss, not the public.
As of Wednesday’s meeting, the board has 20 days to make a decision.
Currently, less than 5% of the town’s housing stock is affordable, well below the 10% mandate needed to avoid a Chapter 40B intervention by the state.
Strategic Land Ventures’ complex doesn’t seem to have many proponents in Town Hall or the local community.
In June, then Selectmen Chairman Eli Boling sent a letter to MassHousing regarding his “grave concerns” as the project does not follow Manchester’s zoning bylaws and environmental protection regulations. The town’s Conservation Commission has also publicly opposed Strategic Land Ventures’ proposal.
Abutter Karen Hurley articulated that she believes that the project would be destructive to her neighborhood.
“I am very concerned,” she wrote to the town of Manchester during the Zoning Board of Appeals’ second public hearing for the 40B affordable housing complex proposed for Shingle Hill.
“We are certain that the SLV project will destroy the natural environment that exists here,” she wrote. “As you know ,the Manchester-Essex Conservation Trust has spent more than 50 years working to preserve open space to protect our water quality, as well as the environments for the plants and animals that live in the unspoiled areas off upper School Street.”
“How can the Zoning Board of Appeals approve the blowing up of Shingle Hill and these critically important wetland and woodland areas just so one developer can construct his pipe dream?,” she added.
As opinions go back and forth to whether or not the project is a good idea, the plans are going to be getting another set of eyes.
Manchester’s Zoning Board of Appeals voted to have Environmental Partners tentatively be a third-party agency to cross-review Strategic Land Ventures’s submitted site plan, engineering and geotechnical research, and studies regarding the potential impacts on traffic and the local environment.
If Environmental Partners cannot commit to complete the review by Jan. 6, then the town will ask the Board of Scientific Counselors (BSC). If BSC is not able to complete by the proposed end date, then it will ask Stantec.
The Zoning Board has sent out a request for proposal (RFP) for an environmental reviewer with a return date of Jan. 2 with the hopes of selecting an applicant on Jan. 12 and an engineering and geotech review with a return date of Jan. 17.