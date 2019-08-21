BOSTON — New state figures on opioid overdoses, released Wednesday, show the presence of fentanyl in nearly all deaths where a toxicology screen occurred.
Previewing the quarterly data at a Public Health Council meeting, Public Health Commissioner Dr. Monica Bharel said fentanyl was found in 92 percent of opioid deaths.
"The real killer in this is the presence of fentanyl, which unfortunately is at an all-time high," she said.
Bharel said "too many people" are still dying of opioids, but there are "signs of progress" in fighting the epidemic, including an estimated 3 percent decline in overdose deaths between 2016 and 2018.
"Really to me what this means is fewer families will have to endure the heartbreak of losing a loved one to this epidemic," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.