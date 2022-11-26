A state grant will make it easier to access Good Harbor Beach, sit along Broadway in Rockport, get a drink of water in Memorial Park in Essex and for those who use a wheelchair roll onto the beach in Manchester-by-the-Sea.
Gloucester Public Health Director Mary Ellen Rose and former Board of Health Grant Coordinator Jennifer Donnelly announced the four Cape Ann communities have increased access to recreational and other areas for those with disability and mobility limitations thanks to a state grant and local funding.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health awarded the “former Cape Ann Mass in Motion” a $10,000 Community Health Inclusion Index or CHII grant earlier this year. The grant paid for a study of the population with mobility issues and physical challenges and looked at areas where access could be improved, according to the announcement.
As a result of the survey, the statement said, Cape Ann Mass in Motion’s member communities were able to use remaining grant money in the following ways:
Gloucester purchased a beach accessibility mat to be installed at Good Harbor Beach next year, supplementing the state grant with city funding. The mat will create a nonslip pathway to help people with mobility challenges avoid getting stuck in sand, allowing them to access the beach safely and easily.
Rockport is purchasing benches to be placed along a downtown walking route in the area of Broadway and the Rockport Senior Center in the Community House building.
Essex is making a drinking fountain accessible as part of improvements at Memorial Park. Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki explained in an email that the improvements to Memorial Park are largely complete, and a private group was responsible for funding the work that has been completed surrounding the main baseball field. “The project included a water fountain and the funding from the CHII grant will help to make that (handicap) accessible. I believe that the Department of Public Works is still in the process of working out the specifics and the funds from CHII will be used when ready. Our share of the funding is just over $2,200,” he said.
Manchester has purchased a beach wheelchair with town and state grant funding.
“I would like to thank all those who contributed to our survey, and I would especially like to thank Clare Taber, who was instrumental in assisting the city of Gloucester with acquiring a Mobi-Mat beach accessibility mat for Good Harbor Beach,” said Donnelly in the statement. “These improvements will help to provide more equitable access to some of our wonderful outdoor spaces for recreation here on Cape Ann.”
As for the why Cape Ann Mass in Motion was referred to as a the “former Cape Ann Mass in Motion” in announcement, “Gloucester (Cape Ann Region) did not reapply for the grant because neither Gloucester nor Cape Ann qualified for the next iteration of the grant requirements,” according to a statement from the mayor’s office.
Cape Ann Mass in Motion was led by the Gloucester Health Department as part of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s Mass in Motion Municipal Wellness and Leadership Program. Mass in Motion is a statewide movement to prevent obesity and increase opportunities for healthy eating and active living in places that residents work, live and play.
The CHII grant paid for an informal survey asking residents what they wanted increased access to around Cape Ann, however there was a low response rate, the mayor’s office said. The city’s Health Department came up with the plan to use the funds to increase beach access with the mobility mat. The grant covered half of the cost of the mat, and the Department of Public Works paid for the rest. The grant has no funding left as it was used to cover the cost of the Mobi-Mat, the mayor’s office said.
