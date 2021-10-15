ROCKPORT — State Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy visited Rockport on Thursday to kick off the Granite Street Crossing affordable housing project, five years in the planning.
Harborlight Community Partners, the Beverly-based housing nonprofit spearheading Granite Street Crossing, held a kick-off event Thursday morning at the project’s site, 5 Granite St.
“We are in the middle of a housing crisis,” Kennealy said during a short speech. “The last 30 years we’ve produced less than half of the amount of housing statewide than we produced in the prior 30 years. ... (Massachusetts has) one of the most expensive housing markets anywhere in the US. ... We simply need to do more. and the way we get more done is by the great work of all the people here today.”
Granite Street Crossing will feature a two-story complex with 17 supportive senior units and six, two-story family townhouses.
Fundraising for the $9.5 million project has been ongoing since 2016. Last June, Gov. Charlie Baker announced 28 affordable housing projects across the state would receive a total of $139 million in federal and state funding and tax credits. Harborlight was slated to receive around $7.5 million.
Kennealy and Undersecretary Jennifer Maddox are visiting various affordable housing projects across the state. The two were due in Beverly later Thursday where Harborlight is working to convert the old Briscoe Middle School into an 85-unit affordable apartment complex for seniors.
“We’ve spent a number of days on the road these past weeks,” Maddox said, “and it’s been a great opportunity for me to see these projects in person because I only get to see them on a spreadsheet.”
Thursday’s event was attended by Harborlight representatives, town officials and members of the public. Gail Zeman, former owner of 5 Granite St., was in the crowd of about 30 people. She and her husband, Phil, previously ran Silva Brothers Florists on the property.
“We felt it was the time to make use of a special piece of land that’s right in the middle of town,” Gail Zeman said of selling the land to Harborlight. “We’re keenly aware of the need for housing and we can’t wait for (Granite Street Crossing) to open.”
Meeting housing goals
Harborlight Board President Robert Gillis opened the ceremony by announcing Harborlight was named “Best Nonprofit” by the Boston Real Estate Times.
“I believe firmly that we do affordable housing very, very well,” he continued. “There’s proof of that right here in Rockport. We developed the Rockport High School Apartments (and) Pigeon Cove Ledges. They are high quality. Harborlight Community Partners develops high-quality affordable housing.”
Rockport Selectman Don Campbell described Rockport’s two current Harborlight developments as shining examples of what can be achieved with community cooperation.
“(Granite Street Crossing) will add an important and necessary number of affordable housing units as we work diligently towards our state-required amounts,” he said. “We as a town are pleased to be able to dedicate a portion of the federal home funding to continue this very worthwhile and necessary undertaking.”
As of December 2020, 135 housing units in Rockport, or 3.9% of its housing stock, is cataloged under the state’s Chapter 40B Subsidized Housing Inventory. The goal of Chapter 40B is to make 10% of housing in every Massachusetts community affordable.
Neighbor support
Christina Willcox, a neighbor of the 5 Granite St. property, was next to speak. She and the other abutters worked alongside Harborlight to ensure Granite Street Crossing would fit right into the neighborhood.
“Harborlight has been a pleasure to work,” Willcox said. “Instead of (Harborlight’s Andrew DeFranza) showing us what his demands were, he instead said, ‘What can we do? What do you need? How can we make this work?’ ... Every piece of the project was shown to us. They’ve been very upfront with every element of it. We couldn’t be happier or more proud to support this project.”
In his closing remarks, Defranza, Harborlight’s executive director, thanked the community of Rockport for making Granite Street Crossing possible.
“The town of Rockport voted three different times to fund in larger increments this project, which is a wonderful thing,” Defranza said. “The heroes of the show continue to be the neighbors. ... In our world, we have situations where sometimes it can be challenging ... but this is hands-down the gold-standard for neighbor interaction that we’ve seen, and we like to tout that everywhere around the state.”