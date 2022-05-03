ESSEX — The state Secretary of Housing and Economic Development will speak in Essex on Wednesday morning.
Secretary Mike Kennealy will provide an update on the state's efforts to bolster the economy post-pandemic and invest in the future at the North Shore Chamber of Commerce's Business Insight Breakfast Forum. The event will be May 4, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at The Essex Room at Woodman’s, 125 Main St., Essex.
Kennealy will discuss issues surrounding workforce hiring, training and development; housing and transportation needs; small business development and more. There will be plenty of time during the program for questions.
The event opens at 7:30 a.m. for registration and breakfast. The program begins at 8 a.m.
Admission is $50 for Chamber members, $70 for nonmembers. Registration is required.
Visit northshorechamber.org or call 978-774-8565 to sign up or for more details.