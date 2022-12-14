BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) invites students statewide to submit contest applications to name 12 state-owned snowplows that will be in service for the 2022-2023 winter.
Application deadline is 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23. Submit applications online at www.mass.gov/name-a-snowplow-contest-2022-23.
There is no limit to the number of applications that can be submitted per school. The contest winners are anticipated to be announced on Jan. 6 and will be invited to participate in a scheduled snowplow unveiling event. Each winning classroom will receive a $100 gift card for school supplies.
A selection panel will choose two elementary school classroom winners that are located within each of MassDOT's six Highway Division districts. The winning submissions will be evaluated based on two grade-level categories: Kindergarten through grade 4, and grades 5 through 8.
