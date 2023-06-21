MANCHESTER — State police have identified the 19-year-old Lynn man who died as a passenger in a single-car crash on Route 128 northbound Tuesday morning, as Byssman Pablo Bixcul, 19, of Lynn.
On Wednesday morning, a metal cross with the name “Paul” on it could be seen along the side of Route 128 in the area of mile marker 51, where the crash of the 2009 red Honda Civic occurred into trees and down a slope on the right side of the highway.
In the crash, a 26-year-old Lynn man who was driving suffered serious, life-threatening injuries. State police do not release the names of surviving victims. The driver was flown from the highway by a MedFlight helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital. State police said he remains in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Troopers from the Danvers barracks responded to the crash around 7:20 a.m. and found the car in the trees on the right side of the highway with both occupants suffering from life-threatening injuries, state police said.
Despite life-saving attempts by first responders, Bixcul succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Speed was believed to be a factor in the crash, state police said.
”The investigation into the facts and circumstances surrounding the crash remains ongoing to determine if possible charges against the operator are warranted,” state police said in a statement.
