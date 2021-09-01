Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Windy with periods of rain. The rain will be heavy at times. Low 59F. NE winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Significant flooding is expected..

Tonight

Windy with periods of rain. The rain will be heavy at times. Low 59F. NE winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Significant flooding is expected.