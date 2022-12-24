ROCKPORT — Mary Jane Baughn recently got word she had walked all the way to the winner’s circle.
That is, the longtime Rockport resident won first-prize recognition in the state’s “Walk Massachusetts” challenge. The event, an initiative of the Massachusetts Councils on Aging, gives dozens of awards to participating seniors — each who record their daily walks.
From May through October, the 68-year-old Baughn logs about 7 miles a day — sometimes 8 — for five days each week. She said she started walking during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Now, it’s something of an obsession,” she said. “I’ve taken in so many beautiful scenes, sunsets and beautiful sights along my routes.”
Baughn’s total adds up to about 35 miles each week or 140 miles per month.
To give the Baughn’s efforts some perspective: Her monthly total is roughly the distance between Rockport and Lenox or Stockbridge.
The only days she doesn’t walk are her “off days,” when she plays tennis.
While she has skipped walking a few days during inclement weather, Baughn said she’d rather be out and about.
“I really miss my walk on those days,” she said. “I am hooked.”
The state’s Councils on Aging are working to highlight the benefits of exercise for senior citizens, with a particular focus on walking.
“For the cost of a good pair of walking shoes and outerwear, it is also one of the least expensive ways to get and stay fit,” said Diane Bertolino, director of the Rockport Council on Aging.
“Mary Jane’s achievement sends the message that we can all set a goal and work toward it, no matter what our age,” she said.
For her efforts, Baughn has lost 12 pounds — all due to her walking jaunts.
When asked whether she was surprised by being recognized by the council for walking, Baughn said, “Not really. I don’t know anyone else who walks as far as I do.”
Walking ‘obsession’
Henry David Thoreau may have best described a good walk when he wrote: “An early morning walk is a blessing for the whole day,”
Baughn, who lives on Eden Road, often walks along Marmion Way, and Smith, Dean and Old Garden roads, and says her jaunts around town motivate her.
“I end up downtown and then I make my way back,” she said. “It takes about two or three hours.”
Baughn passes by historical signs she never noticed before and also listens to music during her walks.
“The first half (of the walk), I listen to music and the last half the ear pods come out,” she said. “That’s my time. I do half-and-half.”
The routine she has developed includes waking about 6 a.m., having a couple of cups of coffee then “out the door” by 7 a.m.
But the routine is not solitary. Baughn has gotten to know her neighbors much better.
“I run into so many people I know,” she said. “I know people by their first names. It’s interesting.
Baughnn was among 10 first-place prize winners in the state-wide Councils on Aging competition. Winners from Swampscott, Boxford, Shrewsbury, West Springfield, Chicopee, Upton and Sturbridge were among those also honored.
Baughn is not alone. She guesses she knows at least 10 other seniors in Rockport who make the rounds each day walking around parts of town.
“It’s just really good for my disposition,” she said. “I come back in a better frame of mind. You really can’t hurt yourself walking.”
This year marks the second year of the state-wide competition and the first year the Rockport Council on Aging was selected as a regional “kick-off host site.”
For her efforts, Baughn received a gift card for $50.
