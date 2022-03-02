State reports rise in cross-border vape smuggling

BOSTON — Massachusetts banned the sale of flavored cigarettes and vaping products more than two years ago, but those products are still getting into the state through the blackmarket.
Law enforcement officials reported seizing a sizable amount of banned and untaxed vaping products linked to cross-border smuggling last year, according to a new report by the Multi-Agency Illegal Tobacco Task Force.
More than 213,000 “electronic nicotine delivery systems” were seized by state police and members of the task force in the previous fiscal year, the report noted.
The seizures of vaping products dwarfed those of untaxed cigarettes, cigars and smokeless tobacco products by law enforcement agencies.
“Inspectors and investigators are routinely encountering or seizing menthol cigarettes, originally purchased in surrounding states, and flavored electronic nicotine delivery products and cigars purchased from unlicensed distributors operating both within and outside the commonwealth,” the report’s author’s wrote.
The task force, which is overseen by the Department of Revenue, has partnered with federal officials to dismantle major cross-border smuggling operations and recover millions of dollars in unpaid tobacco and vaping product excise taxes.
Those cases included the arrest last year of a New Hampshire man charged in connection with federal and state investigations of a criminal organization that was illegally distributing untaxed vaping products in Massachusetts. Authorities seized more than 250 cases of illegal vapes, THC-infused products, more than $500,000 in cash and several vehicles belonging to the suspect.
A law signed by Gov. Charlie Baker in 2019 banned flavored tobacco products and imposed a new 75% excise tax on the wholesale price of e-cigarettes and vaping products.
Under the new law, anyone caught bringing untaxed e-cigarettes or vaping products into the state can be fined $5,000 for a first offense and up to $25,000 for multiple violations.
The provisions also allow police to seize untaxed vaping products as well as vehicles, boats and airplanes.
The state has raised taxes on cigarettes and other tobacco products in recent years, which has increased cross-border smuggling activities, according to the task force’s report.
Massachusetts’ cigarette taxes — second highest in the country behind New York’s — already drive many smokers to New Hampshire. The Granite State charges $1.78 in taxes per pack, compared with the Bay State’s $3.51. That doesn’t include the 6.25% sales tax in Massachusetts.
Still the number of people smoking cigarettes in Massachusetts has been steadily declining for a number of years, and along with it the state’s share of tax revenue.
The state collected more than $370 million in cigarette taxes alone in its last budget year, a 23% decline over the previous fiscal year, according to the Department of Revenue.
An additional $41 million was collected from excise taxes on cigars, pipe tobacco, chew and other smokeless tobacco products. The state also collected more than $13 million in taxes on vaping products, which it refers to as “electronic nicotine delivery systems.”
Overall, the state’s cigarette tax collections have declined, from a high of nearly $630 million in fiscal 2014, as more smokers kick the habit.
Meanwhile, the report noted that neighboring states, including New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont, have reported an increase in tobacco revenue related to cigarettes and other tobacco products in the past year.
In New Hampshire, cigarette excise tax revenue increased approximately 15% between between fiscal years 2020 and 2021, the report’s authors said.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.