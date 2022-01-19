BOSTON — Massachusetts is getting a windfall of federal transportation funding to help repair and replace hundreds of aging, structurally deficient bridges.
The U.S. Department of Transportation is sending $1.12 billion to the Bay State over the next five years for bridge upgrades as part of the state’s share of funding from the $1 trillion infrastructure and jobs law, signed by President Joe Biden in November. Initially, the state will get more than $225 million in this fiscal year.
The DOT’s Federal Highway Administration announced last Friday that nearly $27 billion in federal dollars are being distributed to states, tribal nations and territories over the next five years to fix and repair more than 45,000 bridges. At least $5.3 billion will be distributed this fiscal year.
Another $12.5 billion will be available to Massachusetts and other states for fixing bridges through a new competitive federal grant program, the agency said.
In Massachusetts, more than $191 million will be devoted to fixing about 455 bridges in “poor” condition on the state’s main roadways, while about $33.7 million is earmarked for upgrades to 3,465 smaller “off system’” bridges, according to the federal agency.
Data provided by the Biden administration shows only about 25% of Massachusetts’ 5,229 bridges are in good condition. About 9% are considered structurally deficient.
“Modernizing America’s bridges will help improve safety, support economic growth, and make people’s lives better in every part of the country – across rural, suburban, urban, and tribal communities,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement.
Overall, Massachusetts stands to receive more than $9 billion from the spending bill over the next five years, including at least $4.2 billion for roadway upgrades and $1.1 billion for bridge repairs, according to the Biden administration.
At least $1.1 billion will be directed to improving water and sewer infrastructure and address outfalls that spew sewage into the Merrimack River, while at least $100 million will provide broadband internet coverage to rural communities.
The state will also get $2.5 billion for upgrades on its public transit system. Other funding will be devoted to airports and incentives to switch to electric vehicles.
Besides structurally deficient bridges, many of the state’s roadways are in major disrepair, according to a fact sheet released by the White House.
The Biden administration’s Infrastructure Report Card gave the state a grade of C-, saying there are at least 1,194 miles of highway in poor condition.
Members of the state’s congressional delegation who pushed for the funding praised the Biden administration’s move to distribute the money.
“Nobody traveling America’s roads in 2022 should have to worry about falling through a bridge — and yet that’s how badly we’ve let things go,” Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, said in a statement. “This federal investment will ensure that we can once again trust our roads to get us where we need to go, and trust our government to deliver on its basic promise to keep us safe.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.