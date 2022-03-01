State urged to divest Russian-tied pension holdings

BOSTON — Republican lawmakers are calling for a review of state retirement portfolios to determine if there are any holdings tied to Russian oligarchs or companies that can be divested in response to the invasion of Ukraine.
In a letter to Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, House Minority Leader Brad Jones, R-North Reading, urged her office to “take immediate action” to fully divest any pension funds that are currently invested in Russian-owned companies.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown a “blatant disregard for the basic principles of freedom, sovereignty, and respect for international law,” Jones wrote. He said continuing to invest pension funds in Russian companies “constitutes tacit approval of Russia’s deplorable actions.”
“President Biden, our European allies, and other nations have already taken a united stand by imposing broad economic sanctions against Russia for its hostile actions,” Jones wrote. “It is time for Massachusetts to take similar action by refusing to financially support and profit off those companies whose values run contrary to our own.”
Jones said divestment would “send a message” of solidarity to the Ukrainian people while condemning Putin’s actions.
Speaking to reporters Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker said his administration is conducting a review of contracts with companies to determine if there are any ties to Russian businesses that can be severed in response to the invasion.
Baker said he wants to be careful the state doesn’t end up shutting down family-owned businesses belonging to immigrants who may still have ties to Russia.
Senate President Karen Splika, D-Ashland, echoed those concerns and said the state shouldn’t punish ordinary Russian immigrants for Putin’s attack.
“We don’t want to hurt small businesses and families that may have contacts in Russia, especially if they have nothing to do with the political scene or the oligarchs behind the invasion,” she said.
Russia’s attack on Ukraine, which has ignited worldwide protests, has prompted multiple states to review ties to Russian businesses and products and sever them to punish Putin’s regime.