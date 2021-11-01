BOSTON — Hundreds of state workers have been suspended for failing to comply with Gov. Charlie Baker’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, as administration officials begin to enforce the new rules.
Under the rules, executive branch workers are required to “attest” that they are vaccinated against COVID-19 or request a medical or religious exemption.
Workers face discipline, including termination, for not providing proof of vaccination or an exemption after the Oct. 17 deadline to comply with the rules.
As of last week, at least 362 executive branch workers — which includes the governor’s office, the departments of education, the environment, labor and other executive offices — were placed on a five- or 10-day suspension for failing to either attest that they’ve been vaccinated or seek an exemption, according to the Baker administration.
Another 141 executive employees have quit their jobs in response to the vaccine mandate, officials said. Of those, at least 11 workers were fired because they did not want to get the vaccine.
On Monday, Baker told reporters the disciplined employees are scattered across several agencies but said he was encouraged by the nearly 12,000 state workers who got vaccinated after the rules were issued several months ago.
“We’re still working our way through the folks who’ve requested exemptions and we’re trying to be careful and deliberate about that,” Baker said at a briefing. “But I think at this point the thing we’re most pleased about is the fact that so many people went out and got vaccinated after we put the requirement in place.”
At least 39,197 state employees have submitted paperwork attesting that they are vaccinated or requested an exemption — a roughly 94% compliance, according to the Baker administration. Of those, about 2,100 executive branch workers requested exemptions. The state has about 110,000 full-time workers across all branches of government.
Baker said state officials have been reaching out to workers before they impose any disciplinary action against them.
House and Senate leaders have also set vaccine requirements for legislative branch employees but it wasn’t clear on Monday how many have complied or whether anyone faces suspension or termination.
Baker’s vaccine mandate has survived at least two legal challenges from law enforcement unions who sought to delay implementation of the new requirements.
On Oct. 19, U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Hillman rejected a lawsuit filed by the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union seeking a preliminary injunction to block the administration from enforcing the mandate.
A similar lawsuit filed by the State Police Association of Massachusetts was rejected in September by a state Superior Court judge.
Massachusetts is one of a number of states that has set COVID-19 vaccine requirements for public sector workers in response to largely stagnant vaccination rates.
Many of the mandates have been challenged in court, but none have been overturned.
On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to strike down Maine’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which requires health care workers in the state to get vaccinated. The ruling came in response to legal challenge from health care workers who were seeking religious exemptions to the new rules. Maine’s vaccine mandate only allows medical, not religious, exemptions.
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate is set to go into effect next month, requiring federal workers and contractors to get vaccinated.
Biden’s plan also calls on the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration to mandate vaccines for all private businesses with 100 or more employees.
Eighteen Republican-led states — including New Hampshire — have filed lawsuits against Biden’s mandate for federal employees and contractors, arguing that the requirement violates federal law.
