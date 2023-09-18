BOSTON — Students would be taught sex education in a "medically accurate, age appropriate" way under new guidelines being considered by state education leaders, but critics say the changes promote controversial views on gender identity and sexual orientation.
The proposed Comprehensive Health and Physical Education Framework guidelines, which are expected to be taken up by the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education on Tuesday, would set statewide guidelines for schools that teach sex education to provide information about contraception and safe sexual activity, gender identity, and sexual orientation, among other topics.
The state agency said it received more than 5,000 responses from the public, lawmakers and groups about the guidelines which "reflected both support for and opposition to the proposed standards, with many respondents including suggestions of elements to remove, change or add." State education officials updated the proposed guidelines based on the feedback.
Many of those who cited objections to the proposed guidelines raised concerns about the curriculum related to gender identity and expression, according to a summary of the feedback.
One lesson plan would teach students about "the three dimensions of sexual orientation (i.e., identity, attraction, and behavior) and how they are all a part of an individual’s sexual orientation that may or may not align with each other."
"Explain how assigned sex assigned at birth, gender identity, and gender expression are distinct concepts and how they interact with each other," the suggested lesson plan states. "Explain that attractions can be romantic, emotional, and/or sexual to an individual of the same gender and/or a different gender(s) and that attractions can change over time."
In comments submitted with the feedback, DESE said the proposed guidelines on gender identity "are based in research and are aligned with National Sex Ed Standards."
"Gender identity is included as a protected class in Massachusetts law and the Department is committed to ensuring that all students have access to public school education free from discrimination," the agency wrote.
Still, the agency said, based on the feedback officials opted to separate the proposed gender identity standards "from those related to sexuality and sexual health to more clearly acknowledge the distinction between the two concepts."
Massachusetts doesn't require sex-ed classes, leaving districts to decide whether to offer them and what kinds of standards to incorporate.
Some districts, such as Lawrence, emphasize abstinence in addition to the use of birth control and other forms of contraception.
Supporters of the new guidelines point to studies that show abstinence campaigns and other programs telling teens to "just say no" don't prevent them from having sex. They also say gender identity has been ignored by schools that have sex ed curriculums.
Gov. Maura Healey, the nation's first openly lesbian governor, proposed the guidelines in June, saying they "will empower students with the skills they need to build healthy lives in school and beyond."
"As the proud daughter of a school nurse and health and sex education teacher, I believe strongly that all students deserve inclusive, medically accurate, and age-appropriate health guidelines," Healey said in recent remarks. "All of our students benefit when they learn from up-to-date, evidence-based material grounded in science."
But critics say the curriculum guidelines would introduce inappropriate information about sexual activity to students who may be too young for the material. The guidelines cover from kindergarten through 12th grade.
The conservative Massachusetts Family Institute urged parents to write to state education officials to voice their opposition during the public comment period that wrapped up Aug. 28. The group argues that the proposed standards include "transgender ideology and objectionable sex ed lessons," among other concerns.
"The Health Framework claims to be age-appropriate, evidence-based, and medically accurate. However, it is none of those things," the group wrote in a recent email blast. "Instead, it contains standards that sexualize children by teaching too much about sex, too soon."
They continued, "It also has a strong emphasis on unscientific gender ideology and promotes beliefs about diverse sexualities that violate many families’ deeply held religious beliefs."
The education board's meeting on Tuesday begins at 9 a.m. and will be livestreamed at https://livestream.com/accounts/22459134.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.