BOSTON — One budget on the governor's desk at a time.
With the House and Senate expected to finally send her a long-overdue fiscal year 2024 state budget Monday, Gov. Maura Healey in the morning signed the $6 billion interim budget that lawmakers quickly passed Friday.
Funding from the initial $6.66 billion interim budget was projected to last only until the early days of August and the second interim spending plan that Healey signed will ensure that state government remains funded while the governor takes up to 10 days to review the full-year budget compromise that legislative negotiators filed Sunday night.
Whenever Healey signs a fiscal year 2024 budget into law, it will immediately displace the interim budget.
The interim budget says that it "shall cease to be operative on the effective date of the general appropriation act and all actions taken under this section shall apply against that general appropriation act."