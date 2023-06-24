BOSTON — Massachusetts law enforcement officials are increasingly helping victims of labor and sexual trafficking apply for a special immigrant visas, which advocates say is crucial to finding housing, work and getting their lives back.
In 2022, there were 515 requests to police and state prosecutors from trafficking victims seeking legal protection under visa program designated for immigrant survivors of human trafficking, according to data from the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security. Of those requests, 395 were approved, the data shows.
That’s a more than 400 percent increase over the previous year, when law enforcement agencies received only 108 requests for nonimmigrant status certifications; approving 99 of them and denying 12 requests, according to the data.
Most of the requests were fielded by district attorneys, but some local police departments also certified trafficking victims for nonimmigrant status.
The Essex District Attorney’s office received 81 requests for certifications in 2022 and approved 47 of them, according to the data. At least 34 were rejected, the data shows.
Glen Johnson, a spokesman for Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker, said the DA’s office views the visa program an “effective tool to promote victim and witness assistance with our prosecutions of serious crimes such as domestic violence and involuntary servitude.”
“We certify to the federal government that all participants qualify and remain eligible for a visa to guard against abuse, and have followed all mandated reporting requirements for the state,” he said in a statement. “We believe the new law has brought more attention to their existence – prompting an increase in the number of visas requested and issued.”
The Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office received 170 request for certifications and approved 80, the data show. Twelve requests were rejected. The Suffolk County DA’s received 55 requests and approved 35, according to the data.
The office of the Attorney General, which in 2022 was overseen by now-Gov. Maura Healey, fielded 18 request for non-immigrant certification, and approved all of them.
A 2021 state law requires law enforcement agencies to report the number of certifications they process. The data doesn’t provide details about individual cases, or explain the reasons under which applications were denied. It also doesn’t track visa approvals.
Advocates say the visa program has become a lifeline for individuals who have suffered sex or labor trafficking.
“It helps them to get benefits, find employment, go to school,” said Cherie Jimenez, who runs the survivor-led EVA Center in Boston, which provides emergency housing, food and other support for trafficking victims. “They need lawful immigration status to access programs and other services.”
To be sure, certification for non-immigrant status by law-enforcement doesn’t necessarily qualify them for a visa. That is ultimately determined by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, which oversees the T visa program.
Unlike asylum claims and other types of non-immigrant visas, most T-visa applicants can’t legally work until their application is approved, a process advocates say can take years.
While the federal government allows up to 5,000 T-visas every year, only about 2,000 are issued annually, according to immigration data.
A recent report by Boston University’s School of Law’s Immigrants’ Rights and Human Trafficking Program found that the program is also underutilized, with many victims unaware of the protections.
Meanwhile, denials of T visa applicants have left many trafficking victims with no legal protection and vulnerable to deportation, according to the report.
“Denial rates have also ballooned in recent years, increasing to 42% in fiscal year 2020,” the report’s authors wrote. “These trends raise important concerns about whether immigrant survivors, especially those most vulnerable, can effectively access this important protection.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.