BEVERLY — A Salem Superior Court judge has denied an appeal for medical parole for James Carver, the man convicted of killing 15 people by setting fire to the Elliott Chambers rooming house in Beverly in 1984.
Carver, now 57, is serving 15 consecutive life terms for second degree murder in the deaths. The victims included a young child. Carver was convicted by a Newburyport Superior Court jury five years after the fire.
Last year, Carver and his lawyer, citing a litany of medical conditions, applied for release under the 2018 medical parole law.
The state’s commissioner of corrections, Carol Mici, denied the request, concluding that while Carver does suffer medical conditions, they would not render him incapable of engaging in similar behavior if released.
In a 16-page ruling released Thursday afternoon, Judge Jeffrey Karp said Mici’s findings were fully supported by the available evidence — including surveillance video of a confrontation between Carver and correctional officers at the facility where was being held in June, 2020, under observation.
That video had been at the center of earlier arguments by Carver’s lawyer, Sharon Sullivan-Puccini, who said prison officials had misrepresented what the video depicted in reports to Mici, who then relied on those reports instead of the video itself in reaching her decision.
The attorney convinced Judge Janice Howe to order last summer that Mici watch the video.
But after doing so, Mici stood by her previous decision.
Karp concluded that Sullivan-Puccini’s argument that Mici ignored the video were “without merit.”
The video, Karp found, “does show him physically struggling,” wrapping his legs around a correctional officer.
Carver relies on a wheelchair due to dizziness, vertigo, tremors and seizures he has suffered since undergoing brain surgery, according to the decision. He has a history of cardiovascular disease, had been treated for skin cancer and has been diagnosed with prostate cancer but is refusing treatment.
While he uses the wheelchair to get around, he still has the ability to get in and out of it on his own, to shower, use the toilet and get dressed, the judge noted.
Carver also has suffered from depression, the reason he was under a mental health watch in June, 2020, the time of that confrontation with officers trying to strip the bed of sheets and pillows.
Karp said that while the evidence does show that Carver does suffer from permanent mobility incapacitation, he hasn’t presented evidence to show that he is so debilitated that he doesn’t pose a public safety risk if released.
Karp also rejected the argument that it was wrong for Mici to consider the underlying facts of the crime, which he called “horrific,” where Carver could be capable of doing the same thing.
“Fifteen innocent people died as a result of Carver striking a match to an accelerant it the rooming house while they slept,” Karp wrote. “There is nothing about Carver’s myriad medical conditions, dependence on a wheelchair for mobility, or any other record evidence that the can point to that supports the notion” that Mici’s denial of parole was an abuse of discretion.
The judge did acknowledge several procedural issues, including the Department of Corrections failure to submit its own plan for medical parole as the 2018 statute appears to require whenever an inmate requests release. But he concluded that was not sufficient to overturn Mici’s denial.
Carver could seek to appeal the decision to the Appeals Court.