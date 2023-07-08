BOSTON — Primary care organizations in Massachusetts may apply later this summer to participate in a new model that the state’s top health care official described as a “major step forward” in aligning two big payers — Medicaid and Medicare.
Massachusetts was one of eight states chosen to implement the Making Care Primary model, a voluntary effort that will be tested under the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced Massachusetts’ selection on June 8.
The model is expected to launch on July 1, 2024, and is designed to improve care for Medicare patients “by expanding and enhancing care management and care coordination, equipping primary care clinicians with tools to form partnerships with health care specialists, while also leveraging community-based connections to address patients’ health needs and health-related social needs,” according to the state Executive Office of Health and Human Services.
In April, MassHealth launched a primary care sub-capitation program and the state reports that more than 1,000 practices are participating. The new model will not lead to any immediate changes in that program for already participating practices, according to the state.
“We are pleased to partner with other payers on this important initiative,” Assistant Secretary for MassHealth Mike Levine said in a June 28 statement. “This is another step to move the delivery system off the fee-for-service treadmill, reward value, and advance health equity in primary care.”
The other participating states are Colorado, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina and Washington.