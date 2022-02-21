Steel is being erected for the academic wing of Gloucester’s new $66.7 million elementary school.
“We are on schedule. We are on budget,” Superintendent Ben Lummis said. “It’s incredible to see the great progress they are making.”
When completed the building will house kindergartners through fifth-graders from East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial elementary schools on the site of the former Veterans building on Webster Street.
The weather this winter has not delayed the project. Lummis said he has been impressed with how the project managers have been working with external firms while ensuring the quality of the construction.
“As the concrete was going in, they were testing it to see if it was the right quality,” he said.
The owners project manager overseeing the project for the city and the schools is CBRE/Heery, Inc., and Lummis said the person they have been working with is Senior Project Manager Brian Hromadka.
The general contractor, also called the manager-at-risk, is Newton-based W.T. Rich Company Inc., and the architect is Newburyport-based Dore + Whittier Architects Inc. Both filled the same roles in the building of West Parish Elementary School in 2016.
In a video on the project’s website, https://egsvetsbuilding.gloucesterschools.com/, Veterans Principal Matt Fusco and East Gloucester Principal Amy Pasquarello gave an update just as the school building’s steel columns started to rise over the site.
“We are standing here at the front entrance of the new elementary school,” Pasquarello said, “as you walk in to the right will be the cafeteria and to the left will be the front office with administrative offices, the secretary, nurses office, state-of-the art conference rooms and it’s a wonderful place to welcome you into our new school.”
“All right, so we are really excited because the building’s finally beginning to take shape,” Fusco said. “The concrete is all in, the foundation’s done and today, the steel was delivered to the building so they are already putting it up right now.”
“Where the beams are going up now will be the kindergarten wing,” Pasquarello said. “We’ll have kindergarten and first grade on the first floor, second and third on the second floor, and fourth and fifth will be at the top of the building.”
“It’s coming along,” said Fusco, giving a thumb’s up.
Lummis said a topping-off ceremony is being planned for April. It will involve the last steel beam being painted white and signed by teachers and second-graders of both schools before a crane lifts it into place.
Staff writer Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-675-2714, or by email at eforman@northofboston.com.