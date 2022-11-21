ESSEX — An almost year-long renovation and restoration of St. John the Baptist Church was topped Friday with something the church has never had before — a steeple.
The white steeple, housing a carillon and capped by a cross, was erected Friday, and illuminated at night.
As the highest point in the downtown village, it will be visible down the Essex River and Great Marsh, a reckoning point for mariners and others journeying to Essex, according to church members.
The restoration of St. John the Baptist and its new steeple was made possible through a bequest of Margaret and Joseph Smith, according to the Rev. Paul Flammia, pastor of Visitation Parish, comprised of St John’s and Sacred Heart Church in Manchester.
Before the steeple went up, Visitation parishioners from Manchester and Essex were invited in late October to sign pieces of its wood interior beams, which support the fiberglass steeple. Many took the opportunity to write a prayer, a message of hope or write their initials for posterity.
The church dates to 1935, and town lore says the building was a bowling alley before it was repurposed for worship. The hall on the right side of the building was added at a later date.