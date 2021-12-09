About 20 children spent their afternoon after school Wednesday learning about how an electric switch works at Sawyer Free Library.
Under the direction of children’s librarian Marisa Hall, the first- through fifth-graders used paper, copper tape, batteries to create a circuit to power an LED light, learning about switches, lights and electricity along the way.
The experiments were part of STEM-tastic Thursday, a workshop for children and parents. Hall says the library plans to make STEM-tastic Thursday a monthly event but a date for the next one has not been set yet.