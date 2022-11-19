SALEM — The North of Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau (NBCVB) held its 2022 Annual Meeting on Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Salem Waterfront Hotel.
NBCVB members, local chambers of commerce, destination marketing organizations, local officials, and supporters of tourism in Essex County gathered together to honor award winners and celebrate the tourism industry.
The North of Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau presented awards to the following recipients:
2022 Anne Turcotte Leadership Award — Tina Jordan, Salem Witch Museum.
2022 Geoff Woodman Hospitality Award — Lenny Linquata, Gloucester House Restaurant in Gloucester (awarded in absentia).
2022 Story Teller Award - Gloucester 400+, 400 Stories Project.
2022 Small Business Award - The Cabot Lodge in Beverly.
2022 Frontline Hospitality Award - Heather Romani, North Shore Music Theatre.
2022 New Member Award - Michael Smolak, Smolak Farms in North Andover.
2022 Award of Appreciation - Massachusetts State Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr of Gloucester.