Steve Connolly Seafood Company, one of the last major seafood processors in Gloucester, is ending its wholesale and retail operations on Jan. 1.
A brief note announcing the news was shared on social media Thursday afternoon.
"It has been an honor for all of us at the Steve Connolly Seafood Company to serve the Cape Ann area with nothing but the freshest and best selection of seafood possible," it reads. "Thank you for all the wonderful memories and amazing friendships that have been forged over the past 30 plus years of business."
The company has its waterfront retail facility at 431 Main St., and a corporate site in Boston, according to its website. A company representative was not immediately available for comment on Thursday.
The website says that within eight years of Steve Connolly founding the company, it became the nation's leading full service fresh seafood house. In 1990, the U.S. Small Business Administration named Connolly and his company the Small Business Person of the Year for Massachusetts.