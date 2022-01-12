While the Steve Connolly Seafood Company has shuttered its wholesale and retail operations in Gloucester, the business’ main hub in Boston is still trucking along.
According to CEO David Coombs, the decision to close the Gloucester waterfront location at 431 Main St. on Jan. 1 primarily stemmed from COVID-19 pandemic forces.
“Supply chain and staffing issues due to the pandemic, as well as changes in the fisheries over the past several years, all entered into the decision,” he wrote in to Times in an email. “We survived last year and the company is strong — I think everyone who did is a better operator having been through it.”
Steve Connolly Seafood won’t be leaving Cape Ann in the dust, however. All Gloucester employees have been offered jobs at the Boston plant, which serves as the company’s main shipping and receiving point for its products.
“This consolidation also allows us to have our entire team together so we can use our depth of knowledge to navigate the environment as we move forward,” said Coombs.
In addition, Coombs said the company, which is has been a presence in Gloucester for more than 30 years, will continue to purchase fish from Cape Ann fishermen.
“That has helped make us who we are and we have no intention of ever changing that,” he said.
Steve Connolly Seafood sells a variety of fish, crustaceans and shellfish to high-end hotels, resorts, restaurants and private clubs across the nation and the world.
“Things have improved tremendously in the market segments we serve and we are very optimistic looking at 2022 and beyond,” said Coombs. “We will continue to focus on the market segments we have served for the past 40 years — that is what we know and where our expertise is.”
