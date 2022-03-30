Looking to “kick off your Sunday shoes,” and “lose your blues”? If so, Gloucester High School invites you to its spring production of “Footloose.”
The musical focuses on Ren McCormack, a teenage boy who moves from Chicago to smalltown Bomont, where he finds himself at odds with most of the town, including the Reverend Bomont. The reverend has convinced the town to outlaw dancing, which Ren finds unbelievable. With the help of Ariel, the reverend’s daughter, and Willard, who becomes his best friend, Ren convinces the reverend to let the teenagers dance, and in the process helps the townspeople to heal from a tragedy that affected them all.
Performances of the musical are Thursday, March 31, and Friday, April 1, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, April 2, at 1and 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium, 32 Leslie O. Johnson Road.
Tickets are available for pre-order online, $8 for students, $13 general admission at ; and at the door, $10 for students, $15 general admission.