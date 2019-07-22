LAWRENCE — Maria Lopez isn't afraid to say what's on her mind.
And what's on her mind these days? Her 134 S. Broadway clothing and jewelry business, Curiosity, has suffered badly since the Sept. 13 gas disaster as sales have dropped through the floor. Making matters worse is that she's not getting the help she says she needs from the city or the money she deserves from Columbia Gas.
Sitting in her colorful, cozy shop, which is filled to capacity with excess inventory, she held up ledger sheets showing sales figures over the last few months. The boxes are filled with zeroes, as she made zero dollars day after day, week after week.
In the month of December, leading up to Christmas, she made less than $1,000. During one recent, 14-day period, she didn't make any money at all. During another stretch of 4 days, she points out, she made $0-a-day.
"I'm lucky if I make $500 a month," she said, compared to business before the gas explosion when she was earning $1,000 to $1,400 a week.
The cause, she said, was obviously the gas disaster, but more specifically the fallout from it. For weeks, roads in South Lawrence were closed or detoured as Columbia Gas crews scrambled to shore up the system to prevent more explosions and fires. The disaster damaged nearly 500 businesses in Lawrence alone and hundreds more homes and businesses across the Merrimack Valley.
As work crews bottled up streets, customers found other places to shop that weren't on South Broadway, she said. And they haven't come back.
Worse still, the sidewalks were also getting dug up, creating pedestrian detours. Road closures continue as utility crews work to repair water and sewer lines before final paving begins. Over the next four years, said Mayor Dan Rivera, that work will continue until the entire area affected by the explosions, including sidewalks, has been restored.
But Lopez said she can't wait.
And she wants Rivera to do something about it. She wonders, specifically, what happened to the $2 million Columbia Gas gave to Lawrence in December as part of a disaster mitigation package for businesses. The same amount was given to Andover and North Andover, both of which have spent some of the money.
Lopez said her concern is over the money that was dedicated to Lawrence.
"That money was supposed to be specifically spent on small businesses," Lopez said. "Where is it? Lawrence hasn't spent a penny. It's been nine months since they (Lawrence) got the money."
The money was funneled to the Lawrence Partnership, which is working with the city on a plan to spend it, said Rivera.
He noted that so far, none of the money has been spent because nobody has come up with an equitable way to distribute it.
He said it's been sort of a two-pronged problem.
On one hand, Columbia Gas hasn't reimbursed business owners for all of their losses.
If a business lost $100,000 and can show it, he said, they should be reimbursed for $100,000. Instead, they are being reimbursed for less than that amount.
On the other hand, the distribution of the $2 million in business mitigation money has been fraught with problems.
In Andover and North Andover, only some of the money has been distributed through voucher or coupon programs. But both towns realized quickly, Rivera said, that they didn't have the infrastructure in place to operate an effective voucher program that equally helped all businesses affected by the disaster.
Rivera admits the problem is complicated, adding, "On the $2 million, I never wanted the money."
He said the money given to the communities was basically a way for Columbia Gas to look good without anyone having a plan on how it was to be spent.
"The real answer to the problem is compensating people for every penny the businesses lost or spent," he said. "If a business says they lost $30 grand, cut them a check for $30 grand."
He said the company is requiring so much documentation that the process has become too onerous for most business people to handle.
"The question of what to do with this money has been problematic because the need is much worse than the money we have," he said. "I'm not going to waste $2 million. If pay it out across all (490) businesses affected, it's only $4,000 per business."
Lopez countered that not all businesses need to be treated equally.
Huge chain stores like CVS or Dollar Tree don't need help since they are backed by giant corporations, she said.
Lopez said that so far, she, like other businesses, has gotten some money, but that it's not enough.
She was paid $511 to repair the front window after a Columbia Gas crew cracked the window while cutting the padlock on the gate in front of the store so they could get in and turn off all the gas appliances.
She got another $3,000 to compensate her electrical costs because of the space heaters she used while her gas heat was shut off.
Finally, she got another $10,000 to pay rent and other utilities.
But her biggest loss, she said, is that she was unable to open or customers were unable to get to her store.
"The traffic was really bad," she said. "Nobody wanted to come to South Lawrence to shop and be stuck in traffic for 45 minutes."
She implored Mayor Rivera to "meet with us and help us. Get your a-- out of your comfortable office and come and talk to us," she said, noting that she had a petition signed by other store owners demanding to be seen, to be heard, and to be compensated.
If that doesn't work, she said she'll march on City Hall and demand to be heard.
"We are going to show up in City Hall and he'll have to answer to us when he sees all the people there," she said.
Rivera, surprisingly, agreed with most of what she said, but noted that her problem was with Columbia Gas, not the mayor's office.
"She wants to march on city hall, well I'll join her," he said. "But let's go march to Columbia Gas. They can answer her questions."
