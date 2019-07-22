Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

A steady rain. The rain will be heavy at times. Low 63F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

A steady rain. The rain will be heavy at times. Low 63F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.