The mid-week slump was interrupted this Wednesday by an assortment of hurricane-force winds, capsized kayaks and downed power lines due to a nor’easter.
And should we mention that it all happened during the 30th anniversary week of the 1991 Perfect Storm when the highest winds were comparable to today’s? Maybe not.
Those winds — gusts off Thacher Island topped out at 78 mph — left more than 13,400 National Grid customers on Cape Ann without power Tuesday night into Wednesday. They also hindered National Grid’s efforts to restore power. The utility told Cape Ann leaders that electricity likely will be restored to all customers by the end of Friday.
Gloucester Public Works Director Mike Hale said his team has been out from late Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday working side by side with National Grid and the city’s Fire and Police departments clearing roadways of downed power lines and debris of trees.
“All parties have been excellent to work with and we have kept as many roads open as we could,” he told the Times. “Dozens of trees and large limbs were impacted by the heavy winds last night.”
“The rain was not much of a factor,” he added.
With trees toppling over left and right, road closures, and kids out of school due to the hazardous conditions, it was a wild and wet Wednesday.
Transportation issues
And for some kayakers, it proved to be more wet than expected.
Around noon on Wednesday, police reported that two individuals were in the water at Smith Cove off of Rocky Neck Avenue.
It was later discovered that a kayaker had tried to paddle out to a vessel to retrieve a generator when the kayak flipped.
Before fire and police responders could get to him, fire Chief Eric Smith told the Times, a spectator jumped into the water to aid the man and the two of them swam to shore.
Kayaks were not the only transportation that had a problem on Wednesday as Route 133 and the MBTA’s Rockport line were shut down at the West Gloucester Train Station when power lines were knocked down by a tree and landed on the tracks and roadway.
A shuttle bus alleviated the commuter rail riders’ problem by transporting them from the Manchester train station up the line and back.
Gloucester Public Works and National Grid advised drivers to use extreme caution navigating the roads on Wednesday.
“The wind is still expected to increase through the early morning, and numerous trees, tree limbs and leaves have made many roads either impassable or dangerous to pass through,” Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken relayed to the public through her Facebook on Wednesday.
Around the towns
In Gloucester, 7,302 of 16,959 customers still had no electricity Wednesday at 6 p.m.
In Rockport, there were power outages up north in Pigeon Cove and down south along Route 127. Town Hall did not have power until noon Wednesday, according to Public Works Director Gary LeBlanc.
“I got a feeling it may be a while” until power comes back, he said. “I’ve been in contact with National Grid, and they’ve been saying they’re waiting for the winds to slow down. They can’t be up in the buckets with wind over 30 mph.”
“It’s been mostly tree damage,” said LeBlanc. “No damages to homes. Other than that I have a couple generators running at pump stations, but it’s all under control.”
The Community House at 58 Broadway has been setup as a warming center where residents may electronic devices while staying warm. For everyone’s health and safety, face coverings must been worn while in the Community House regardless of vaccination status. Questions regarding the warming center may be directed to the Community House at 978-546-2573 or the police department at 978-546-1212.
In Manchester at 6 p.m. Wednesday, around two-thirds of residents were still without power.
“There currently is no definite timetable for when power will be completely restored, but it may take several days,” Manchester Police reported.
Manchester Public Works Director Chuck Dam confirmed that the water treatment plant was running on back-up power with “adequate fuel.”
Magnolia Avenue, Mill and Forest Streets, the west end of Bennett Street and Forster Road at Jersey Lane were closed Wednesday due to fallen trees, poles and power lines.
All residents are invited to use the Manchester Police Station and Town Hall Room #7 (upstairs) to warm up and charge devices 24 hours a day. If visiting after hours, residents are asked to please check in first at the police station lobby.
In Essex, Belcher Street was closed due to a fallen tree and electrical pole.
“To have two poles down at the same spot, that’s not normal.” said police Chief Paul Francis on Wednesday afternoon. “There’s been a lot of damage with trees, wires and poles because of the wind.”
Luckily, Francis said, there were no injuries or major property damage reported Wednesday in town.
Nearly all of Essex still was without power Wednesday at 6 p.m. Francis said hed been in contact with National Grid, but there was currently no word on when power will return.
