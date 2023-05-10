The Gloucester Student Arts Festival has been kicked up a notch with a block party as part of the many components to celebrate the creative talents of the local public school students.
After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gloucester Education Foundation and the public schools are bringing back the festival with added highlights, free to all, on Saturday, May 13, from noon to 5 p.m. at several downtown venues. In 2021, the festival was held virtually.
The arts-driven block party takes place on Warren Street with five food trucks and 10 art-making activities outside at the lots at City Hall and near Cape Ann Museum.
“So visitors will not just to see art but they can create art together,” said Emily Siegel, executive director of the Gloucester Education Foundation.
She noted that teachers and parents have talked about a block party for years.
“And now it is happening,” she said. “The idea is to have more opportunities for kids and parents to make art together, and we will meet that mission this year. and the food is part of that to fuel the day.”
“Due to the clean-up needed after the small fire at City Hall last week, the student artwork slated to be displayed in Kyrouz Auditorium on Saturday will be shown at the Sawyer Free Library’s Dale Avenue location instead,” Siegel said. “Though closed as it prepares for its upcoming historic renovation and expansion slated to begin this fall, the library has generously agreed to let the Arts Festival access the empty first-floor space to ensure the festival can go on as planned. Festival goers are asked to use the Library’s 2 Dale Ave. entrance.”
The 2023 Arts Festival features displays of visual art from all Gloucester schools at the library and Cape Ann Museum, as well as theater performances and a curated show of Gloucester High seniors at MAGMA. Student musicians also will showcase their talents.
This year’s event will feature:
- Art-Making activities: print-making, cyanotypes, kite-making, Gloucester 400+ poetry project, Dance through the Decades with MAGMA, and more.
- Student performances: grades 4 and 5, O’Maley and GHS bands; elementary, O’Maley and GHS theater; 3rd grade recorders; Gloucester PreK Flash Mob; spoken word, poetry and more.
- Food Vendors: Butter Ur Biscuit, Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe, Five Star Phresh Phoods, Castaways Cafe, Rhea Pizzeria Napoletana, and more.
“Our goal is to make the Arts Festival a daylong celebration of the arts, and a destination for the whole community,” said Siegel. “Attendees should plan to spend a few hours downtown, participating in art workshops, viewing fantastic work by our students, enjoying local food, and taking in performances from our music and theater programs.”
The planning team has worked to create an event that both celebrates the city’s student artists and arts educators, and also brings excitement to downtown Gloucester, said Arts Festival Coordinator Toni Waldron.
Gloucester Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Amy Pasquarello, a member of the planning team, noted that the teachers have dedicated their time to make sure the festival returns strong. Additionally, there was a student representative, GHS senior Allie Nicastro, who was part of the team.
The Cape Ann Museum, MAGMA, Gloucester 400+, and the City of Gloucester have been partners to GEF and GPS in the planning process.
For more information, visit: www.thinkthebest.org.